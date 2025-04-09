On the very first delivery of the third over, Archer delivered a searing 147.7 kmph thunderbolt that swung in sharply

England pace ace Jofra Archer is roaring back to form in IPL 2025, after a few quiet outings for Rajasthan Royals. Following a wicket against Chennai Super Kings and a brilliant three-wicket haul against Punjab Kings, the fiery speedster made headlines again in Royals' clash with Gujarat Titans on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

His big scalp this time? None other than GT skipper Shubman Gill. On the very first delivery of the third over, Archer delivered a searing 147.7 kmph thunderbolt that swung in sharply. Gill, pushing forward to counter the pace, was completely undone as the ball zipped past his bat and crashed into the off-stump.

Fans roasted the GT captain for falling prey to Archer once again, fueling the growing narrative of the Englishman having his number.

Shubman Gill vs Jofra Archer in IPL:

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first, citing the expected presence of dew in the second innings. “The wicket looks really good and should stay true. Each game is important, and we want to carry the momentum from the last two wins,” said Samson, who also confirmed Wanindu Hasaranga’s absence due to personal reasons. Fazalhaq Farooqi came into the XI in his place.

GT skipper Shubman Gill admitted he too would have preferred to bowl first, given the conditions. However, he expressed confidence in his side’s strong home form. “We’re taking it one game at a time. If the top three or four do their job, I’m happy. No changes for us today,” Gill said.

Current IPL 2025 standings

This match marks the fifth outing for both franchises in IPL 2025. Rajasthan Royals, with two wins from four games, currently sit seventh on the points table. Gujarat Titans, having won three of their four matches, are placed second and look to continue their impressive run at home.

GT vs RR: Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande