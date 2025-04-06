Having faced 43 balls, the star right-hander smashed an unbeaten 61 runs, which was laced with 9 fours. Gujarat Titans will now lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in their next IPL 2025 fixture on April 9 at the Narendra Modi Stadium

In the IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans emerged victorious by seven wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

GT skipper Shubman Gill delivered a captain's knock. Having faced 43 balls, the star right-hander smashed an unbeaten 61 runs, which was laced with 9 fours.

Shouldering him was Sherfane Rutherford, who stayed unbeaten on 35 runs. His unbeaten knock came in just 16 deliveries and saw him smash 6 fours and 1 six.

Before Rutherford, the man who came in as a replacement, Washington Sundar scored 49 runs in 29 balls. Before getting dismissed by Mohammed Shami, he smashed 5 fours and 2 sixes.

GT opener Sai Sudharsan and swashbuckling batsman Jos Buttler departed on the scores of five runs and a duck, respectively.

Shami was the only bowler who claimed two wickets for SRH. Except for him, skipper Pat Cummins registered one wicket for the side. Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Kamindu Mendis and Abhishek Sharma went wicketless in the IPL 2025 match against GT.

Having put to bat first in the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a total of 152 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. None of the SRH batsmen was able to cross the 40-run mark. Nitish Kumar Reddy was the top scorer for Hyderabad as he garnered 31 runs off 34 balls, which was laced with 3 fours. Heinrich Klaasen was the second top scorer. He returned to the pavilion after 27 runs in 19 balls, including 2 fours and 1 six.

From Gujarat's perspective, Mohammed Siraj was the most successful bowler in Hyderabad's clash. Completing his quota of four overs, the pacer claimed four wickets by conceding just 17 runs. He accounted for the wickets of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aniket Verma and Simarjeet Singh.

Other than Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore bagged two wickets each. Ishant Sharma and Rashid Khan fell short of claiming any wickets.

Gujarat Titans will now lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in their next IPL 2025 fixture on April 9 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.