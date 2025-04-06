Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker in the league's 17-year history. Debuting in the year 2013, the 34-year-old spin master has claimed 206 wickets in just 163 matches of the cash-rich league

Punjab Kings' premier spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article 'Teen chaar mil jaaye...' Yuzvendra Chahal speaks about his wicket prospects ahead of IPL 2025 clash against CSK x 00:00

In the ongoing IPL 2025, the transfers of many star players, right from Yuzvendra Chahal to KL Rahul, have taken the fans by surprise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tournament has only concluded two weeks of play, and many youngsters have already showcased their talents at the highest level.

In an exclusive press meet with Yuzvendra Chahal on JioHotstar Press Room with Punjab Kings, the premier spinner had a candid conversation with mid-day.com.

Punjab Kings will lock horns with CSK in their next IPL 2025 fixture, which will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on April 8.

Speaking about his team's upcoming IPL 2025 clash against Chennai Super Kings, Chahal, hailing the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side, said, "Chennai is a very big team, we have seen them over the years in the IPL. They are very strong and consist of big names."

Also Read: IPL 2025: We still look to play positive cricket despite failures: SRH’s Helmot ahead of GT tie

In IPL's 18-year history, Chahal is so sar the leading wicket-taker. Debuting in the year 2013, the 34-year-old spin master has claimed 206 wickets in just 163 matches of the cash-rich league.

When asked if there is any specific wicket which he would like to register in his name against CSK, the Haryana-born spinner smiled and said, "When it comes to wickets...teen chaar mil jaaye. A wicket is a wicket. Definitely, it will be challenging. When you bowl under such pressure, your mind starts working more."

"When I'll step on the ground, I will prepare myself according to the conditions. We will also look at the bigger and smaller sides [of the pitch from the boundary line]. And later, the plans will be executed accordingly," the leading wicket-taker of IPL told mid-day.com.

So far in IPL 2025, Punjab Kings under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy have played three matches, out of which they have registered victories in two and suffered a loss in one game.

After concluding with the match against CSK, Punjab will clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The match is expected to generate a lot of attention from fans as both the teams include some explosive batsmen.

The IPL 2025 match against SRH is scheduled to be played on April 12 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.