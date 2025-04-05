PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025: Where to watch, squads, pitch report, weather, live streaming and more

Chandigarh is expected to witness hot and dry conditions during the day, with temperatures soaring into the high 30s (°C)

Shreyas Iyer (Pic: iplt20/BCCI)

Punjab Kings will be keen to leverage their home advantage and maintain their upward momentum as they host Rajasthan Royals in a mouth-watering IPL 2025 clash at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on Saturday.

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025: Match details

Fixture: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025: Where to watch the match live

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network (India)

Live Streaming: JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar (app and website)

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025: Squads

Punjab Kings: Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Praveen Dubey, Priyansh Arya, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Kuldeep Sen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Nitish Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Charak, Fazal Farooqi, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kwena Maphaka, Kunal Rathore, Ashok Sharma

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025: Pitch report

While the Mullanpur pitch remains relatively untested, statistics from the previous season suggest a balanced surface. In IPL 2023, spinners enjoyed a notable advantage, registering an economy rate of just 7.08, the most economical across all 13 venues used that season. However, high-scoring encounters have been rare here, with first-innings totals exceeding 180 on only two occasions. For this game, a good batting surface is anticipated, with some early movement likely to assist seam bowlers.

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025: Weather report

Chandigarh is expected to witness hot and dry conditions during the day, with temperatures soaring into the high 30s (°C). However, the mercury should dip slightly as the evening progresses. No rainfall is forecast, ensuring uninterrupted action.