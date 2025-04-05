Breaking News
32-year-old arrested for house-breaking, theft cases in Mumbai's Mulund area
MHADA holds 'Janta Darbar' in Mumbai to resolve residents' grievances
Vikhroli Flyover project nears completion as BMC plans to open it by May-end
Civic chief expresses displeasure over slow pace of road concretisation work
Mumbai cops say Saif's attacker could flee to Bangladesh if granted bail
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Where to watch squads pitch report weather live streaming and more

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025: Where to watch, squads, pitch report, weather, live streaming and more

Updated on: 05 April,2025 05:06 PM IST  |  Mullanpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Chandigarh is expected to witness hot and dry conditions during the day, with temperatures soaring into the high 30s (°C)

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025: Where to watch, squads, pitch report, weather, live streaming and more

Shreyas Iyer (Pic: iplt20/BCCI)

Listen to this article
PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025: Where to watch, squads, pitch report, weather, live streaming and more
x
00:00

Punjab Kings will be keen to leverage their home advantage and maintain their upward momentum as they host Rajasthan Royals in a mouth-watering IPL 2025 clash at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on Saturday.


PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025: Match details


  • Fixture: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
  • Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025
  • Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh
  • Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST
  • Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST


PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025: Where to watch the match live

  • TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network (India)
  • Live Streaming: JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar (app and website)

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025: Squads

Punjab Kings: Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Praveen Dubey, Priyansh Arya, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Kuldeep Sen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Nitish Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Charak, Fazal Farooqi, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kwena Maphaka, Kunal Rathore, Ashok Sharma

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025: Pitch report

While the Mullanpur pitch remains relatively untested, statistics from the previous season suggest a balanced surface. In IPL 2023, spinners enjoyed a notable advantage, registering an economy rate of just 7.08, the most economical across all 13 venues used that season. However, high-scoring encounters have been rare here, with first-innings totals exceeding 180 on only two occasions. For this game, a good batting surface is anticipated, with some early movement likely to assist seam bowlers.

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025: Weather report

Chandigarh is expected to witness hot and dry conditions during the day, with temperatures soaring into the high 30s (°C). However, the mercury should dip slightly as the evening progresses. No rainfall is forecast, ensuring uninterrupted action.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Punjab Kings rajasthan royals IPL IPL 2025 cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK