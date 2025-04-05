Breaking News
32-year-old arrested for house-breaking, theft cases in Mumbai's Mulund area
MHADA holds 'Janta Darbar' in Mumbai to resolve residents' grievances
Vikhroli Flyover project nears completion as BMC plans to open it by May-end
Civic chief expresses displeasure over slow pace of road concretisation work
Mumbai cops say Saif's attacker could flee to Bangladesh if granted bail
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2025 Jaiswal eyes return to form as RR look to out bat Punjab Kings

IPL 2025: Jaiswal eyes return to form as RR look to out-bat Punjab Kings

Updated on: 05 April,2025 08:59 AM IST  |  Mullanpur
PTI |

Top

One reason for Jaiswal’s poor form could be the lack of game time since his ODI debut against England in February, after which he was dropped from the Indian Champions Trophy squad

IPL 2025: Jaiswal eyes return to form as RR look to out-bat Punjab Kings

RR’s Yashasvi Jaiswal. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
IPL 2025: Jaiswal eyes return to form as RR look to out-bat Punjab Kings
x
00:00

An out-of-sorts Yashasvi Jaiswal would want his on-field exploits to make headlines rather than his off-field decisions as Rajasthan Royals, led by regular skipper Sanju Samson, will aim to keep a marauding Punjab Kings batting line-up in check in their IPL clash here today.


Jaiswal, Indian batting’s heir apparent to Virat Kohli, recently made news for switching from Mumbai to Goa reportedly due to differences and ego clashes with an ageing, out-of-favour India star in his state team. The stylish left-hander has also looked scratchy in his three knocks with scores of 1, 29 and 4 and is expected to shoulder a lot more responsibility in this line-up where Samson does most of the heavy-lifting.


Shreyas IyerShreyas Iyer


One reason for Jaiswal’s poor form could be the lack of game time since his ODI debut against England in February, after which he was dropped from the Indian Champions Trophy squad.

It also remains unclear how Jaiswal has taken RR’s decision to appoint Riyan Parag as the stand-in skipper, despite the Assamese all-rounder not even being close to him in terms of sheer cricketing quality. That Jaiswal is desperate for bigger leadership role in the national and IPL set-up has become an open secret after his Goa switch but every move will prove to be counter-productive if he doesn’t get back among runs quickly. In the IPL universe, the form can turn from bad to worse in no time.

While the Royals under an inexperienced Riyan didn’t look convincing even as they managed to beat an equally out-of-sorts Chennai Super Kings, the victory will certainly keep them in good stead against a Punjab side which is being led well by a seasoned Shreyas Iyer.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2025 Yashasvi Jaiswal shreyas iyer rajasthan royals Punjab Kings cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK