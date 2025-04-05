IPL 2025: Jaiswal eyes return to form as RR look to out-bat Punjab Kings

One reason for Jaiswal’s poor form could be the lack of game time since his ODI debut against England in February, after which he was dropped from the Indian Champions Trophy squad

RR’s Yashasvi Jaiswal. Pic/AFP

An out-of-sorts Yashasvi Jaiswal would want his on-field exploits to make headlines rather than his off-field decisions as Rajasthan Royals, led by regular skipper Sanju Samson, will aim to keep a marauding Punjab Kings batting line-up in check in their IPL clash here today.

Jaiswal, Indian batting’s heir apparent to Virat Kohli, recently made news for switching from Mumbai to Goa reportedly due to differences and ego clashes with an ageing, out-of-favour India star in his state team. The stylish left-hander has also looked scratchy in his three knocks with scores of 1, 29 and 4 and is expected to shoulder a lot more responsibility in this line-up where Samson does most of the heavy-lifting.

Shreyas Iyer

It also remains unclear how Jaiswal has taken RR’s decision to appoint Riyan Parag as the stand-in skipper, despite the Assamese all-rounder not even being close to him in terms of sheer cricketing quality. That Jaiswal is desperate for bigger leadership role in the national and IPL set-up has become an open secret after his Goa switch but every move will prove to be counter-productive if he doesn’t get back among runs quickly. In the IPL universe, the form can turn from bad to worse in no time.

While the Royals under an inexperienced Riyan didn’t look convincing even as they managed to beat an equally out-of-sorts Chennai Super Kings, the victory will certainly keep them in good stead against a Punjab side which is being led well by a seasoned Shreyas Iyer.

