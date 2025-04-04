IPL 2025| "Virat looks fine": Andy Flower on Kohli after suffering finger injury

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 April,2025 08:11 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

With Kohli grimacing in pain, it meant the RCB physio came out and looked to treat the batter

RCB’s Virat Kohli. PIC/AFP

Andy Flower, the head coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), said talismanic batter Virat Kohli looked fine despite suffering a finger injury while 
fielding against the Gujarat Titans and added that there was nothing worrisome about him.


Also Read: ‘I have absolute 100 per cent faith’


Andy Flower
In the 12th over of GT’s chase of 170, Kohli tried to prevent a boundary in the deep, but hurt his finger in the process, as the ball went for a boundary. With Kohli grimacing in pain, it meant the RCB physio came out and looked to treat the batter.

Though Kohli left the field, pain in his finger continued to bother, even as GT won the match by eight wickets. “Virat looks fine, he’s okay, there’s no worry,” said Flower at the conclusion of the match.

