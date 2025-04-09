Chasing a challenging target of 245, Matthews was forced off the field due to severe cramps but made a dramatic return to register a defiant century

Pic: @MyNameIs_Hayley/X

Listen to this article WATCH: Hayley Matthews stretchered off, slams WWC qualifier ton on return x 00:00

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews displayed incredible resilience and courage during a thrilling ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier clash against Scotland in Lahore on Wednesday.

Chasing a challenging target of 245, Matthews was forced off the field due to severe cramps but made a dramatic return to register a defiant century.

Hayley Matthews picked up four wickets, retired hurt twice, scored a hundred, remained unbeaten and still ended up on the losing side. Amazing willpower to push her to the limits to almost pull off an incredible win. — Shajin MS (@SupertrampMS) April 9, 2025

The drama unfolded in the 40th over of West Indies’ innings, with the team needing 51 runs from the remaining 60 balls. Matthews was batting on 95 off 99 deliveries when intense cramps overwhelmed her, and she had to be stretchered off the field. Her departure left the West Indies precariously placed at 193/7, with two fresh batters, Aaliyah Alleyne and Afy Fletcher, trying to salvage the chase.

hayley matthews you are insane absolutely insane! retired hurt but came back for the wi after the middle order collapse even after not being able to walk from that stretcher and scored that hundred and has the 4-fer too today! i love women. pic.twitter.com/ZDcIDTKx4e — kay ☆ (@mandhanamp4) April 9, 2025

Matthews’ absence derailed the Windies' momentum, and within two overs, they lost two more wickets, plunging to 9 down. With no other options and the match slipping away, the captain limped back onto the field, bat in hand and pain evident, determined to give her team one last shot.

Her return ignited hope in the Windies camp. Displaying immense grit, Matthews fought through the discomfort to complete her century and stayed unbeaten on 114 off 122 balls. However, the fairytale ending wasn’t meant to be. The chase came to an end in the 47th over when Alleyne, who had provided support with a valiant 17 off 23, was trapped LBW by Abtaha Maqsood. West Indies fell heartbreakingly short by just 11 runs.

Earlier in the day, after opting to field first, West Indies were put under pressure by Scotland’s opening pair, Abbie Aitken-Drummond (21) and Darcey Carter (25), who stitched together a solid 48-run partnership. But Matthews turned the tide, claiming key wickets – removing Aitken-Drummond in the 12th over and Scottish skipper Kathryn Bryce shortly after in the 14th.

Scotland found stability again through a composed 82-run stand between Megan McColl (45) and Sarah Bryce (55), before late cameos from Katherine Fraser (25*) and Priyanaz Chatterji (15) lifted them to a competitive 244, all out in 45 overs.