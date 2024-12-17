Breaking News
'This was our worst performance': Windies women's coach Deitz

Updated on: 17 December,2024 06:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
G Krishnan | sports@mid-day.com

Having allowed India to post their highest total against the Windies — 195-4 — and their third-highest total ever, the visitors could only manage 146-7 in reply

Head coach Shane Deitz with West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews. Pic/Getty Images

Head coach Shane Deitz with West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews. Pic/Getty Images

'This was our worst performance': Windies women’s coach Deitz
The head coach of the West Indies women’s cricket team, Shane Deitz, came down hard on his side, following their 49-run defeat to India in the first T20I at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.


Having allowed India to post their highest total against the Windies — 195-4 — and their third-highest total ever, the visitors could only manage 146-7 in reply.


‘We were a bit complacent’


The Windies women failed to capitalise on at least three dropped catches by India. Their experienced batter Deandra Dottin, who earlier in the day was acquired by Gujarat Giants for Rs 1.70 crore in the WPL auction, scored a 28-ball 52, but could not see the team through. Deitz, 49, a former South Australia wicketkeeper-batter, said: “It’s a very disappointing performance. Since I’ve taken over [last year], this is probably the worst I’ve seen this [team] play. From the first ball, it just seemed that we weren’t ready or we weren’t up for the challenge. Maybe [we got] a bit complacent,” he said, adding that it was a good toss to win but his team failed to capitalise. “We talked about starting off well, taking control of the game and staying on top. We won the toss. It was a good option to bowl first, but we didn’t execute the lines and lengths we discussed. Only Karishma Ramharack [off-spinner, 4-0-18-2] hit the right areas. The others bowled full tosses, short balls or wides.”

Second T20I today

The second ODI is on Tuesday at the same venue which has been a happy hunting ground for India’s 20-year-old right-arm medium-pacer, Titas Sadhu. In January this year, she took 4-17 against Australia in a winning cause. On Sunday, she finished with 3-37. “DY Patil offers a very true pitch and whoever bowls in the right areas, will always get help. Fortunately, we did that. The dew did make it a bit difficult, but we managed well,” said Sidhu. 

