The series will begin with three T20Is at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on December 15, 17 and 19, and followed by ODIs in Vadodara on December 22, 24 and 27

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Pratika, Tanuja in India women’s ODI squad vs WI x 00:00

Rookie cricketers Pratika Rawal and Tanuja Kanwer on Friday received maiden ODI call-ups, while all-rounder Raghvi Bist was also included in the India T20 squad for the six-match women’s white-ball series against West Indies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series will begin with three T20Is at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on December 15, 17 and 19, and followed by ODIs in Vadodara on December 22, 24 and 27.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever