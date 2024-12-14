Breaking News
Auto driver held for attacking Mumbai Police constable with paver block in Powai
Fire breaks out at railway shunting coach of train in Lower Parel
Elgar Parishad case: NIA court grants interim bail to accused Sagar Gorkhe
Mumbai: DRI seizes smuggled gold worth Rs 9.6 cr hidden in DJ lights
Cabinet expansion on December 15, oath-taking ceremony to take place in Nagpur
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Pratika Tanuja in India womens ODI squad vs WI

Pratika, Tanuja in India women’s ODI squad vs WI

Updated on: 14 December,2024 06:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The series will begin with three T20Is at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on December 15, 17 and 19, and  followed by ODIs in Vadodara on December 22, 24 and 27

Pratika, Tanuja in India women’s ODI squad vs WI

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Pratika, Tanuja in India women’s ODI squad vs WI
x
00:00

Rookie cricketers Pratika Rawal and Tanuja Kanwer on Friday received maiden ODI call-ups, while all-rounder Raghvi Bist was also included in the India T20 squad for the six-match women’s white-ball series against West Indies.


The series will begin with three T20Is at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on December 15, 17 and 19, and  followed by ODIs in Vadodara on December 22, 24 and 27.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian womens cricket team India vs West Indies cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK