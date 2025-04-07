The felines of Versova’s popular cat studio-cum-café have a newly refurbished space to call home. Our in-house ailurophile decided to drop by uninvited, but not unwelcome

The writer interacts with Timothy, a visually impaired senior cat, while Jacky (right) looks on. Pics/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article This cat studio-cum-café in Versova has a new look and menu x 00:00

By the time we reach Cat Café Studio in Versova on a weekday afternoon, things are already in motion — the staff, the customers, the clinking tall glasses and plates. Everything, except the cats. They’re lounging on hungry patrons’ laps, atop bookshelves and in their new mini kitty condos. They seem to be the only ones staying true to the essence of the Aram Nagar address, for now.

Patrons tuck into snacks in the company of the cats in the play area

A popular adda for cat lovers seeking a quick snuggle, and a temporary home for indies rescued from the suburb, the studio, which started in 2015, shut its doors early last month for a makeover. “When the community learnt about the plans, they really came through. Four of our cats were adopted and many more found foster homes,” says brand manager Lamya Kapadia with a wide smile. The rest, we’re told, enjoyed a mini staycation at the café’s sister concern, the Feline Foundation, just down the road.



A doodle depicting a stray cat’s journey by artist Karen Williams adorns the wall of the new space. PIC COURTESY/KAREN WILLIAMS ON INSTAGRAM

The major upgrades to the play area include new pet furniture, which most of the nearly 15 cats seem to have already approved of by taking long naps on it. “The vision was to give visitors a glimpse of how the furry friends might look in their own living rooms,” Kapadia says. Jacky, a two-year-old ginger, seems to be demonstrating just that, by stretching himself out on the central table. We are convinced that everyone in this part of the town is an aspiring actor. On a serious note, the team has also extended the tile flooring to cover the full space for efficient disinfection and keeping unwanted external infections at bay.



Cats take a nap in their new condo

As we stroll through the space and study, we spot a large framed doodle that depicts a cat’s journey from the street to home. The team reveals their upcoming plans. The shiny new home will soon host a new series of open mics, paint-with-cats sessions, educational talks and… something else — sorry, we’re momentarily distracted by the kitten that is now scaling Kapadia’s shoulder. The cats are up and running, to the excitement of the young couple on a date, the collegians catching up and the team of caregivers, who were all eagerly waiting for this moment.

Amid all the feline theatrics, it’s easy to forget that this is a café too, a reimagined one at that. We reluctantly tear ourselves away from the cats, to the café space with a new, larger kitchen set-up and a menu fresh off the press (although the staff will happily serve the grub in the play area). Among Instagram-worthy picks like the katsu chicken sando and sourdough avocado toast, we opt for the vegan nuggets (R285) and the veggie tofu ramen bowl (R245). A window into the live kitchen keeps us engaged.



Vegan nuggets

The ramen bowl comes with springy noodles, an aromatic broth and a generous serving of veggies and sliced tofu that is soaking in flavour. We might have inhaled the noodles with less grace than we’d like to admit. Thankfully the café’s most judgemental residents are in another room. We bite into the nuggets next. They’re not your usual jackfruit or tofu stand-ins for animal meat. Bhaskar Narwani, the brain behind the new menu explains that it’s a soy derivative that retains more moisture, spiced with chilli and garlic. These golden-brown nuggets pack a juicier bite than most mock meat experiments we have tried before.



Espresso tonic

We end the day with the tonic espresso to pre-empt the impending post lunch haze. The beverage is light, fizzy and keeps us company as we browse through the café’s merchandise corner. As we prepare to say our goodbyes to our newfound furry friends to brave the sun again, the espresso begins to lose the fight. The food coma kicks in hard, and we accept our fate. We’re in Aram Nagar, after all. What did you expect?



Veggie tofu ramen

AT Cat Café Studio, Harminder Singh Road, next to Kamla Mehta College, Aram Nagar Part 1, Versova, Andheri West.

TIME 12 pm to 10 pm (Mondays closed)

CALL 8291490907

