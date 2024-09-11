Between screen tests and shoots, two actors dish out fiery ramen, momos and thupka at a street-food stall in Versova. We drop in for a quick bite

Spicy chicken ramen

Listen to this article Try ramen, momo and other dishes at this street-food stall set up by two actors in Versova x 00:00

Versova is all the rage for street food at the moment. Pav bhaji, momo and ramen stalls pepper the JP Road circle. It is our second visit to the neighbourhood to sample Rongmit, a food cart set up by actors Priya Lepcha from Darjeeling and Rohit Kandal from Punjab. The duo set up the stall last month, after deciding to make the most of their lean months in the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

On our first visit, the stall is packed, and there is a 45-minute-long wait at 9 pm to even place an order. Undaunted, we go back to find out what the fuss is all about. We arrive to the ambient sound of the rustic dhol at a Ganpati procession nearby.

Jhoul momos

At 7 pm, we are early enough to beat the evening crowd. The duo has hired a street-food vending cart and marked a prep station where they assemble ramen, steam fresh momos and plate the food. Plastic table and stools are neatly placed on the road. We begin with vegetarian jhoul momo (RS 100) that comes in a thick sesame and peanut sauce. It is a creamier paste as compared to other jhoul momos we have had before, where the momos often come in a watery broth. We notice that the momo wrappers are skilfully folded and hold a generous amount of the filling; and the nutty sauce cushions the punch of the chilli sauce well.

The spicy chicken ramen bowl (R160) looks pretty and colourful with its purple cabbage, carrots, spinach, corn, mushrooms, two boiled eggs and a fiery broth made of Darjeeling chillies. Small and round in size, they are one of the fiercest chillies in the world. Naturally, we are offered the choice between the spicy and the medium spicy version. The spicy version sets our palate on fire. It is worth it. Our partner in crime finishes the bowl whilst sporting a sweaty brow and a runny nose. Extrovert flavours play an important role in providing a surround-sound taste ambiance when it comes to roadside snacking. The quality of ingredients in the menu deserves a mention. The fried chicken is tender and the veggies hold their crunch between our bites.

Customers gather at the stall

Drinks are not available on our visit as the stall does not have ice yet. Even the kowri (shell-shaped noodles) bowl is absent from the menu on the day of our visit. In a chat with Kandal later, we learn that the duo are actors and have been part of an unreleased web series and have also starred in a couple of ads. The ramen cart is more of a seasonal venture. “In the rainy season, we usually have no work, so we wanted to generate a side income as neither of us takes any money from home.

Priya has studied hotel management, and we decided to give this a shot. In our line, there is a lot of struggle, and getting that one good break takes its time. We’re only a month old, and have been overwhelmed with the response,” says Kandal.

Priya Lepcha and Rohit Kandal at the stall. Pics/Shadab Khan

We ask the duo on their recommendation, and they suggest the good old chicken momo (Rs 50; half plate). It comes with sesame chutney and red chutney which is just paste made from Darjeeling chillies. The dish hits the right notes. We leave happy, knowing there’s one more on-the-go spot in Andheri to stop by when the stomach rumbles.

AT Rongmit, opposite Third Wave, JP Road, Versova.

TIME 6 pm to 9 pm

CALL 998866031

Rongmit didn’t know we were there. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for meals