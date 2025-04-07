Ram Gopal Varma recently shared his unique approach to filmmaking without a script. He used Satya as a key example. He revealed how spontaneity shaped the film and how close it came to going off-track

Ram Gopal Varma

Listen to this article Ram Gopal Varma birthday 2025: When the Satya maker said he does not believe in importance of script x 00:00

The well-renowned filmmaker known for changing the course of Indian cinema with his raw, hard-hitting films, Ram Gopal Varma recently featured on Komal Nahta’s Game Changers podcast. The director spoke about his journey from being an engineer to becoming a filmmaker, his love for experimenting with new genres and how he doesn’t believe in having a bound script.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ram Gopal Varma on working without script

In an insightful conversation with Komal Nahta, when Ram Gopal Varma was asked about his spontaneity on the idea of making a film without a script in place. Varma said, “See, if you take the example of Satya, there was no script at all. I have some kind of guts, like- let's start shooting, and we kept changing the scenes in between shoots,” Varma revealed. Emphasizing on why he doesn’t believe in writing a script, and improvising fresh ideas, he said, “Honestly, I don't believe in the importance of a script.”

Commenting on his style of filmmaking, Ram Gopal Varma spoke about the risks and challenges one faces when he follows this style of filmmaking. The filmmaker said, “I'll tell you something that could have gone very wrong in Satya, but it went right, that's a different story. Kallu Mama holds a gun to Satya when Satya comes running away. I suddenly thought, and was thinking of killing the Chandrakant Mule, that's Makarand Deshpande's character. I called Makarand, "Makarand, where are you?" He said, "Sir, I'm at home." So, I said, "Why don't you come to the set? I'm thinking of killing your character in this scene." So, he came, and the camera rolled, and the scene was shot.”

Downside of RGV's filmmaking style

The director spoke about the downsides of his style of filmmaking. Working without a bound script can go wrong. The director cited an example of how Satya may have been a very different film if luck was not in his side. Ram Gopal Varma said, ”If Makarand was on another shoot that day, it's possible that I wouldn't have been able to do that scene.”

The entire episode of Komal Nahta’s Game Changers podcast with Ram Gopal Varma is a true masterclass and a deep dive in filmmaking. Script selection, new age marketing, the differences in OTT and Cinema and many more such topics were discussed with great depth and insights.