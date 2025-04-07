Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Central Railway survey on 7th and 8th lines underway; RPF busts train vending racket and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Work continues on the fifth and sixth lines between Kurla and CSMT

Bloodbath on Indian Markets, Nifty opens at 1-year low, both indices down 5 per cent in opening

The Indian markets followed the path of the global bloodbath in stock indices, and both the indices of India opened with heavy selling pressure. The Nifty 50 index tanked 5 per cent in the opening, marking one of the highest falls since COVID during opening, and opened at 21,758.40 points with a decline of 1,146.05 points or -5 per cent. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex was down by 5.29 per cent, opening with a decline of 3,984.80 points or 5.29 per cent, at 71,379.8.

Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway survey on 7th and 8th lines underway

In what could be termed a mega expansion plan for Mumbai’s suburban railway network, Central Railway (CR) has commenced a field survey for the proposed 7th and 8th rail lines between Parel and Kalyan. The lines are part of a larger plan to create a future-ready Parel Mega Terminus and to segregate national rail traffic from suburban operations. Read more.

Maharashtra: RPF busts train vending racket

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) cracked down on 36 unauthorised hawkers selling edibles on long-distance trains while donning legitimate Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) uniforms on April 4. The accused were apprehended with large quantities of water bottles kept inside Rail Neer cartons. The RPF has arrested nearly 3000 vendors and eunuchs over various irregularities on both long-distance and local trains in the past month in Mumbai and adjacent regions, according to officials. Read more.

IPL 2025 | "I’m enjoying my bowling": Mohammed Siraj after four-wicket haul vs SRH

Hyderabad boy Mohammed Siraj proved to be the nemesis of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Thanks to his career-best IPL spell of 4-0-17-4, a dominant Gujarat Titans side destroyed SRH by seven wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Sunday. A demoralised SRH succumbed to their fourth successive defeat, while GT notched up their third win in four matches to climb to the second spot. Read more.

Tamannaah Bhatia films club song with Honey Singh for Ajay Devgn's Raid 2

In March, mid-day reported that Ajay Devgn and director Raj Kumar Gupta, who had wrapped up Raid 2’s shoot in May 2024, decided to add two songs to the narrative (The end? Not quite, March 25). Sure enough, last week, singer-musician Yo Yo Honey Singh and actor Jacqueline Fernandez filmed a dance number for the crime thriller. Now, we have learnt that Tamannaah Bhatia leads the second song, a club number, along with Singh. The duo kicked off the shoot in a suburban studio in Mumbai over the weekend. Read more.