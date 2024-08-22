According to the ECB, India will first engage in a white-ball tour of England in 2025

The Lord's Cricket Ground in London (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IND W vs ENG W: Historic! Lord's to stage landmark women's Test match between India and England x 00:00

Lord’s, famously known as the ‘Home of Cricket,’ is set to host its inaugural women’s Test match between India and England in 2026, as announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday. This historic event marks a significant milestone for the iconic venue, renowned for its deep-rooted cricketing tradition.

According to the ECB, India will first engage in a white-ball tour of England in 2025. This tour will feature a five-match IND W vs ENG W T20 series, followed by three One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The T20I series will commence with the opening match at Nottingham on June 28. The following games will be held at Bristol on July 1 and at The Oval on July 4. The fourth and fifth T20 matches are scheduled for Old Trafford on July 9 and Edgbaston on July 12, respectively.

Following the T20I series, the IND W vs ENG W ODI fixtures will begin on July 16 at Southampton, with the second ODI at Lord’s on July 19. The series will conclude with the final ODI at Chester-le-Street on July 22. After this series, India will return to England for a landmark event in 2026: the first-ever Women’s Test match at Lord’s.

Richard Gould, CEO of the ECB, expressed enthusiasm about the forthcoming match, emphasizing its historic and significant nature. He stated, "We can confirm that India Women will return in 2026 to take on England Women in the first-ever women's Test match at Lord's. It will be a truly special occasion, and one of real significance."

This announcement underscores a growing recognition of women’s cricket and its increasing prominence on the international stage. The ECB further highlighted that while England Women have played white-ball matches at Lord’s for the past three years, this upcoming Test match will be the ground’s first foray into hosting women’s Test cricket.

India and England have a storied history in Test cricket, having faced each other nine times in India’s Test tours to England, beginning in June 1986. Their most recent encounter occurred in Bristol in June 2021, which ended in a draw. The introduction of a Test match at Lord’s will add a new chapter to this enduring rivalry.

The decision to stage a women’s Test match at Lord’s reflects the broader trend of elevating women’s cricket, ensuring that such groundbreaking events are celebrated at the most prestigious venues. This development is expected to generate considerable excitement and support from cricket enthusiasts globally.