Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Wear White’ protest to highlight local rail commuter demands
Badlapur sexual assault: MVA calls for statewide bandh, CM Eknath Shinde terms protest politically motivated
Stall allotment controversy: No resolution in sight as Bandra fair nears
Accused claims innocence in baggage fire case at Mumbai airport
Mumbai: BEST hire-staff strike spreads across city
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Indias five Test tour of England Leeds Birmingham Lords Manchester and Oval

India's five-Test tour of England: Leeds, Birmingham, Lords, Manchester and Oval

Updated on: 22 August,2024 04:59 PM IST  |  London
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The next WTC cycle will run from 2025 to 2027 and it starts right after the final of the current cycle which will also be held in England

India's five-Test tour of England: Leeds, Birmingham, Lords, Manchester and Oval

Team India (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
India's five-Test tour of England: Leeds, Birmingham, Lords, Manchester and Oval
x
00:00

Rohit Sharma and Co. will start their next cycle of World Test Championship with India's five-Test tour of England with the opening game scheduled at the seamer-friendly Headingley on June 20.


The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule on X.



"Announced! A look at #TeamIndia's fixtures for the 5-match Test series against England in 2025 #ENGvIND," tweeted BCCI.


The next WTC cycle will run from 2025 to 2027 and it starts right after the final of the current cycle which will also be held in England.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has strategically kept matches at venues where England's swing bowlers will enjoy distinct advantage. The second Test will be held at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 2-6.

Also Read: No stopping Rohit Sharma’s Team India!

The third Test will be held at the hallowed Lord's ground from July 10-14, while Old Trafford in Manchester will host the fourth Test between July 23-27. The tour concludes with the final Test at the Oval from July 31-August 4.

There is a week's gap between first and second Test and eight-day interval between the third and fourth Tests giving players enough time to recuperate.

During India's last tour of England, four Tests were played from August to September 2021 under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, which India was leading 2-1. However, the final match was rescheduled for July 2022 due to COVID-19. India played that match at Edgbaston under the captaincy of Jasprit Bumrah, losing it by seven wickets to level the series 2-2 and miss what was their best chance to secure a Test series win in England's testing conditions.

In the last Test series played between both the sides this year, England succumbed to a 4-1 loss to India in India, with skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum's 'Bazball' approach to cricket failing to breach India's home supremacy, marked by dominant performances from skipper Rohit Sharma, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. Several youngsters like Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan and Akash Deep also shined in what was a hotly-contested series.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India vs England Test series India vs England cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK