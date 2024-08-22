CEAT cricket awards: No stopping Rohit Sharma’s Team India!

India will begin their five-Test series against Australia with the opening Test at Perth starting on November 22

BCCI secretary Jay Shah (left), Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG group and Rohit Sharma (right) at the Ceat awards on Wednesday. PIC/SHADAB KHAN

India’s T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma made it clear that he and his India teammates are not going to stop and their immediate next target will be to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.

“There’s a reason I won five IPL trophies. I’m not going to stop. Once you get a taste of winning games, winning cups, you don’t want to stop. We’ll keep pushing as a team. We’ll keep striving for new things in the future,” Rohit said during the Ceat Cricket Rating Awards at a city hotel on Wednesday.

Rohit, who won Ceat men’s international cricketer of the year award, added: “We’ve got a couple of solid tours coming up, very challenging ones as well. So, yes, for us, it never stops. Once you achieve something, you always look forward to achieving more, and that is what I’ll be doing as well. I’m pretty sure that my [India] teammates will be thinking on the same lines as well. It’s exciting times for Indian cricket moving forward.”

Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who got the Ceat award of excellence in sports administration also echoed the same feelings. He said: "Like as I told you in Rajkot [earlier], that we are going to hoist our flag in Barbados [in the T20 World Cup], and our captain [Rohit] did that. If we have the blessing of 1.4 billion people, then we can do the same in the Champions Trophy, WTC [World Test Championship] final and the Women’s T20 World Cup.”