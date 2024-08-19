Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Bandra Fair no longer reflects local culture’
Mumbai: Work on pedestrian-free Kala Ghoda to begin in September
Air India crew member attacked in London: For airline staff, layovers can get terrifying
We now have to fight for our own safety, say Mumbai doctors
Kolkata rage spills over at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Team India captain Rohit Sharma and coach Abhishek Nayar share meal in off season

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and coach Abhishek Nayar share meal in off-season

Updated on: 19 August,2024 12:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Abhishek Nayar who was appointed as Team India's batting coach was also seen spending quality time with his friends. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma along with other team members have a long break before they get back on their national duties. Later in the year, Rohit Sharma and Co. will take on Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and coach Abhishek Nayar share meal in off-season

Dhawal Kulkarni, Rohit Sharma and Abhishek Nayar with friends (Pic: X/@dhawal_kulkarni)

Listen to this article
Team India captain Rohit Sharma and coach Abhishek Nayar share meal in off-season
x
00:00

Former Team India and Mumbai fast bowler Dhawal Kulkarni recently shared a post on his official Twitter account which read, "Aamcha asach चालतं 🥙☕️🍳". Taking to X:






In the post shared by Kulkarni, Team India captain Rohit Sharma and batting coach Abhishek Nayar along with their mates are also seen enjoying the food.

Dhawal Kulkarni announced his retirement from all forms of cricket announced his retirement after Mumbai's Ranji Trophy 2024 triumph. The pacer represented Mumbai in 86 first-class matches in which he claimed 261 wickets. Kulkarni also featured in 12 One-Day Internationals and two T20 Internationals.

Also Read: Key all-rounders rested as West Indies name squad for SA's T20I series

After his retirement, Dhawal Kulkarni has been appointed as the bowling mentor of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy team across all formats for the 2024-2025 season.

Abhishek Nayar who was appointed as Team India's batting coach was also seen spending quality time with his friends. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma along with other team members have a long break before they get back on their national duties. The right-hander recently made an international appearance during the ODI series against Sri Lanka where they lost by 2-0. One match between teams ended in a tie. It was the "Men in Blue" first ODI series loss after Gautam Gambhir was appointed as the head coach. Earlier, the Blues registered a comfortable series win against Sri Lanka in the T20Is.

Later in the year, Rohit Sharma and Co. will take on Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. What makes this series special is that there will be five Test matches where both teams will clash for the title. Australia has failed to win the title as Team India won four consecutive series.

Other Team India players such as KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer and many more have participated in the ongoing Duleep Trophy.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rohit sharma sports news cricket news india Team India mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK