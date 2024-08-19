West Indies have won four out of five bilateral series in the shortest format and fell short against South Africa to qualify for the semi-finals during the T20 World Cup 2024. South Africa had earlier named their squad for the three-match series. The three T20Is will be played between August 24-28

Andre Russell and Jason Holder. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article Key all-rounders rested as West Indies name squad for SA's T20I series x 00:00

Ahead of the T20I series against South Africa, West Indies will miss the services of star all-rounder Jason Holder and Andre Russell. Rovman Powell will look after the leadership duties for the series starting from August 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

After suffering a 1-0 loss against South Africa in the ICC World Test Championship, the Caribbeans will look to continue their good run in the shortest format of the game.

West Indies have won four out of five bilateral series in the shortest format and fell short against South Africa to qualify for the semi-finals during the T20 World Cup 2024.

"Facing a strong South Africa side is an excellent opportunity for our team to reset and refocus with our game plan," Miles Bascombe, Director of Cricket at Cricket West Indies (CWI), said as quoted by ICC.

Also Read: 'No room for error'

"We have played them recently and had mixed results, so this should be an exciting and important series. I am confident in the squad we have selected, and with eyes already on the next T20 World Cup in 2026, I know the guys will be keen to show their hunger for success."

Andre Russell has requested a break to rest and recover while Jason Holder has been rested following his appearances in five back-to-back Test matches against England and South Africa.

The squad is strengthened by the additions of Alick Athanaze, who shone in the Test series, and 22-year-old pacer Matthew Forde, who last played in the bilateral series against South Africa in May.

South Africa had earlier named their squad for the three-match series. The three T20Is will be played between August 24-28.

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase (vc), Alick Athanaze, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, and Romario Shepherd.

(With ANI Inputs)