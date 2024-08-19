India’s new bowling coach’s elder brother Albie Morkel reckons the recent success enjoyed by Rohit Sharma & Co means Morne’s next assignment will have…

Team India’s new bowling coach Morne Morkel. Pic/Getty Images; (right) Albie Morkel

The Morkel brothers — Albie and Morne — played five T20 World Cups together apart from figuring in two Indian Premier League editions. While all-rounder Albie played for Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiant from 2008 to 2016, pace stalwart Morne wore the colours of Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Daredevils and Kolkata Knight Riders from 2009 to 2016.

Their similar activities have now extended to coaching.

Morne, 39, four years junior to Albie, was recently appointed India’s bowling coach while Albie continues to be bowling coach of New York Strikers. The team are part of the T10 Max60 Caribbean League being held in the Cayman Islands, from where Albie spoke to mid-day.

Edited excerpts from an interview.

How do you view Morne’s responsibility of being bowling coach to the Indian senior team?

It goes without saying that being on the Indian team’s coaching staff is probably the biggest responsibility or coaching job out there. The passion for the sport and the success that the team had in the past makes it a job with no room for error. He will be surrounded by some very good players who have achieved a lot, so I guess, for him, it’s a matter of earning their trust and believe that he can help to reach their full potential day in and day out.

How excited were you and the family with the news of him being one of the contenders for the job, and then him eventually getting it?

He was actually in South Africa when he heard the news of getting the job. He knows it comes with a lot of sacrifice, but it’s also a great feather in his cap being a relatively young coach. We’ll support him all the way.

How did you view bowling coaches when you played international cricket? Generally, were they helpful or you felt sometimes they got too technical and contributed to you departing from what you believed was the best way to do things?

It’s a fine line between being too technical and what’s right. I think the game has changed so much over the last decade. Younger bowlers or bowlers who struggle with injuries probably need more technical work, and after that it’s about fine tuning what you have. The mental aspect becomes very important then to sustain longevity.

What kind of an analytical mind does Morne possess?

I haven’t worked with him on that level, but what he has is a lot of experience in most situations that the bowlers might encounter. If he applies that in his coaching and find ways to communicate that in a way that makes sense, he will add a lot of value.

Did you ever imagine he would get into the coaching sphere one day?

He has always been a likeable guy with a passion for cricket. He started off dabbling with media work, but I guess the urge to still get his ‘cricket fix’ through coaching eventually won. So it was a natural progression.

Would you know which of the Indian bowlers (current and former) he admires?

Not sure, but most likely Zaheer Khan and Jasprit Bumrah.

How special and unique does he believe Bumrah is?

Once again, I don’t know what his exact thoughts would be, but Jasprit is the best all-format bowler in the world. He is very special and I’m sure Morne would love to work with him.

An India coaching role can be very confronting because of high expectations from the entire ecosystem and it’s not unusual — like any other major cricketing country — for heads to be called for when one encounters failures. Can you throw up an example which underlines that Morne has the mental make-up to deal with those lofty expectations and pressure?

Yes, that comes with any coaching role, probably magnified a bit coaching Team India. What he has is a great group of players and support staff around him, so in a sense, they don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Hopefully, the senior players and staff can form a good working relationship quickly as that plays a big role in a happy team environment and consistent performance.

Who does Morne view as an inspiration?

Me, ha ha...joke. Maybe you must ask him one day when you see him.

What did you tell him ahead of his India assignment?

He has nothing to lose. It’s a fantastic opportunity to be involved with a top team. Yes, there might be constant pressure, if they get it right and have a successful term then it will be well worth it.

What is your best cricketing memory of you both being in the same South Africa set-up together?

It was a great honour sharing the field with him. To see him excel like he did was amazing to be apart of. We played in five T20 World Cups together and although there is no silverware to show, it was still great to have a brother on the field.

And your most unforgettable IPL moment of you both playing together in the IPL? I think you both featured in one game in 2013 and two in 2012 when Morne played for Delhi…

I think that was harder on our parents, because who do you support? When you go out on the field to battle, being family takes a back seat. Luckily, I only faced one or two balls from Morne, so no damage done.

5

No. of T20 World Cups Albie and Morne Morkel played together for South Africa