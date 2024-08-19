Coaches Deepali Deshpande, Suma Shirur and Ronak Pandit were also acknowledged for their contribution during the function
Pic/Shadab Khan
Swapnil Kusale, the Paris Olympics bronze medallist in 50m rifle three positions, was felicitated by the Maharashtra Rifle Association (MRA) in Worli on Sunday. Former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, MRA’s Sheila Kanungo and Ashok Pandit, presented the shooter a cheque of Rs 5 lakh. Coaches Deepali Deshpande, Suma Shirur and Ronak Pandit were also acknowledged for their contribution during the function.
