Kusale rewarded Rs 5 lakh by MRA

Updated on: 19 August,2024 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Coaches Deepali Deshpande, Suma Shirur and Ronak Pandit were also acknowledged for their contribution during the function

Kusale rewarded Rs 5 lakh by MRA

Pic/Shadab Khan

Swapnil Kusale, the Paris Olympics bronze medallist in 50m rifle three positions, was felicitated by the Maharashtra Rifle Association (MRA) in Worli on Sunday. Former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, MRA’s Sheila Kanungo and Ashok Pandit, presented  the shooter a cheque of Rs 5 lakh. Coaches Deepali Deshpande, Suma Shirur and Ronak Pandit were also acknowledged for their contribution during the function.


Paris Olympics 2024 uddhav thackeray sports sports news Sports Update

