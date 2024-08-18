The upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be a five-match series. Australia has failed to win the title as Team India won four consecutive series. Pat Cummins recently returned after featuring in his maiden Major League Cricket season. He is rested for the upcoming white-ball tour of the United Kingdom to manage his workload and work on his body

Pat Cummins (Pic: File Pic)

Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins has taken a break of eight weeks to re-energise himself ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

Pat Cummins recently returned after featuring in his maiden Major League Cricket season. He is rested for the upcoming white-ball tour of the United Kingdom to manage his workload and work on his body.

"Everyone that comes back after a break is a little bit fresher, you never regret it," Cummins was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

"I've basically been bowling non-stop since the World Test Championship final, nearly 18 months ago. This gives me a good seven or eight weeks completely off bowling so the body can recover, then you start building up again for the summer.

"It means you can hopefully bowl for a little bit longer, maintaining pace is a bit easier, makes you less susceptible to injuries," he added.

The last 12 months have been busy for Pat Cummins as he played the ODI series against India, ODI World Cup 2023, Test matches against Pakistan and West Indies, T20I and Test series against New Zealand, IPL, T20 World Cup 2024 and the MLC.

"I'm very sore today after a week of gym. Hamstrings, even ankles, kind of build up over months of bowling, but you can't really nail it while you're in the midst of the season," the 31-year-old said. I'll be doing lots of gym, some running, a lot of rehab exercise that you just can't really fit in the middle of the season."

The upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be a five-match series. Australia has failed to win the title as Team India won four consecutive series.

Under Pat Cummins' captaincy, he is desperate to lift the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, this time. "It's the trophy I haven't won before... this is the one trophy a lot of our group haven't ticked off," Cummins said.

"We've achieved some amazing things over the last few years as a Test group. You kind of back yourself to win every series at home. I think you need to try and be up there in the upper echelon of teams."

"That's what lies ahead of us this summer. They're (India) a really good side. We play them quite a lot, we know them really well, but we feel like we're really well placed also," he added.

Further, Cummins showed no interest in retiring from the shortest format of the game. He wants to help Australia win the gold medal in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028, when cricket will make its debut at the showpiece.

"Watching the Olympics, it got us all excited. You want to be part of it right there in the middle," Cummins said.

"I'd love to be on that side (at LA28). I think I'll be 35 or something, so hopefully still there or thereabouts. Honestly right now, it feels a long way away. Maybe once we get closer and start building into it, everyone gets a bit more excited," he said.

