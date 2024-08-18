Further, Josh Hazlewood said that while winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia will also keep an eye on the World Test Championship points table. Defeating Team India in a Test series can tick a box in many players' CVs, feels pacer Josh Hazlewood. Featuring in 129 Test matches, Nathan Lyon has claimed 530 wickets for Australia

Nathan Lyon (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Border-Gavaskar Trophy | "Haven't come across Jaiswal, it will be a massive challenge for bowlers": Nathan Lyon x 00:00

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia spinner Nathan has started his homework to tackle Team India's rising superstar Yashasvi Jaiswal. India and Australia will clash against each other for the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will kick start on November 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century against West Indies in his debut Test series. The left-hander later registered 712 runs in the five-match Test series against England.

This time the extra pace and bounce on Australian wickets will put on different challenges against the Mumbai-lad. "I haven't come across him [Jaiswal] yet, but that will be a massive challenge for all us bowlers", Lyon was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"The way he (Jaiswal) played against England, I watched that quite closely and thought that was quite amazing. I had some really good chats with Tom Hartley (England left-arm spinner) about different ways he went about it to different guys which I found quite interesting."

Nathan Lyon had a stint in English county with Lancashire and had an opportunity to share notes with Hartley, who had 20 wickets in four Tests against India and he is someone who has first-hand knowledge of Jaiswal's exploits.

Featuring in 129 Test matches, Nathan Lyon has claimed 530 wickets for Australia.

Also Read: 10-man Leverkusen beat Stuttgart on penalties to lift Supercup

"I love talking about cricket, so if I can talk to someone who has played Test cricket, I might be able to pick up something I'm not aware of. There's so much knowledge floating around this game that we can always tap into. Since winning the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar 2-0, Australia have lost the next four series against India, two to Virat Kohli's side (2016-17, 2018-19), Ajinkya Rahane (2021) and Rohit Sharma (2023).

"If the plans we've spoken about come to true, then I think it will be. Along with Lyon, Josh Hazlewood is another survivor from the 2014-15 series and conceded Australia's recent results against India present a significant hole in their record."

"It's been ten years of unfinished business, it's been a long time, and I know we're extremely hungry to turn things around, especially here at home", Lyon said.

"Don't get me wrong, India is an absolute superstar side and extremely challenging but I'm extremely hungry to turn things around and make sure we get that trophy back", he said.

Nathan Lyon also stated that Australia under Pat Cummins' captaincy is different than compared to Tim Paine's side that fell short against India.

"Feel like we are a different team to a couple of years ago. We are on a journey of becoming a great Australian cricket team. We're definitely not there but we are along that journey and have been playing some decent cricket."

Defeating Team India in a Test series can tick a box in many players' CVs, feels pacer Josh Hazlewood. "There are quite a few players who have never beaten India in a Test series. It's quite astounding to say that", he said.

"That's one we need to tick off, definitely, in particular at home - we should pretty much win every series here at home."

"That last series we obviously bowled them out for 36 in Adelaide and we thought here we go, (we are) back at home (and) confident on these grounds."

"People say we played India B in that last Test, but they can sometimes be stronger than the best team. They've got unbelievable depth in all formats and we are starting to see that now", he added.

Further, Josh Hazlewood said that while winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia will also keep an eye on the World Test Championship points table.

"It's always in the background, we have the table up [to see] where we are sitting and what we need to tick off", he said.

"For me, it's a big one because I didn't get to play the last one in England so that's a burning one for me."

(With PTI Inputs)