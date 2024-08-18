Further, Tom Moody stated that the Australian team gathered together to sing their song, 'Beneath the Southern Cross'. Recollecting the memories from the World Cup, Tom Moody said that even though Australians entered the tournament as favourites, the side played poorly in the first half of the tournament

Ricky Ponting and Tom Moody. Pics/AFP

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody recollected the memories from Australia's 1999 World Cup campaign when he returned to Lord's Stadium, where the Aussies defeated Pakistan in the finals.

Moody visited Lord's for The Hundred tournament finals as the coach of Oval Invincibles.

The final match of The Hundred will be played in the United Kingdom on Sunday. 25 years since Australia's 1999 World Cup victory, Tom Moody has entered Lord's Stadium with a aim to win two back-to-back titles with Oval Invincibles.

Recollecting the memories from the World Cup, Tom Moody said that even though Australians entered the tournament as favourites, the side played poorly in the first half of the tournament. They lost their Pool B matches against Pakistan and New Zealand.

Later, Australia barely made it to the top three in their group to reach the Super Six, where they were undefeated.

"We came in as favourites, but we played poorly for the first half of the tournament. We basically had to win seven in a row to be crowned champions. Being part of that journey for those seven games was pretty special," said Moody as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Australia thrashed Pakistan in the final by eight wickets, chasing down 133 runs in just 20.1 overs, with Shane Warne (4/33) and Adam Gilchrist (54) pulling off memorable performances. Moody also dismissed all-rounders Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mahmood in the final.

"We had a long period of time in the dressing room to enjoy the experience of the journey and the occasion. All sorts of people came through, from family to famous cricket fans, but we were in our own bubble," Moody recalled.

Further, Tom Moody stated that the Australian team gathered together to sing their song, 'Beneath the Southern Cross'.

"Traditionally in the Australian team, we would always sing that team song after a Test or a one-day series win. Ricky Ponting was the songmaster, and he delivered it on my shoulders, right in the middle. My lower back is still recovering," he concluded.

In the 1999 WC, Moody scored 117 runs in five innings at an average of 117.00 with a fifty and took seven wickets as well.

(With ANI Inputs)