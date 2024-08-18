10-man Leverkusen beat Stuttgart on penalties to lift Supercup

In the penalty shootout, Leverkusen remained composed, converting all four of their penalties, while Stuttgart's Silas missed the decisive spot-kick for his team

Bayer Leverkusen's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the penalty shoot-out of the German Supercup football match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart in Leverkusen, western Germany. Pic/AFP

Bayer Leverkusen, despite being reduced to 10 men for more than half of the match, triumphed over VfB Stuttgart 4-3 in a penalty shootout after a dramatic late equaliser secured a 2-2 draw in regular time, clinching the German Supercup on Saturday.

Leverkusen, last season's domestic double winners who suffered just one defeat across all competitions, took only 11 minutes to open the scoring. Edmond Tapsoba headed the ball towards goal at the far post, and Victor Boniface tapped it over the line.

Stuttgart quickly responded four minutes later with a goal from Enzo Millot, equalising in the first German season opener in 13 years not to feature Bayern Munich.

Leverkusen, managed by Xabi Alonso, were reduced to 10 men when Martin Terrier received a straight red card for a studs-up challenge in the 37th minute. Stuttgart seized the advantage, hitting the woodwork three times and taking the lead in the 63rd minute when substitute Deniz Undav scored from a Frans Kraetzig cutback just seconds after coming on.

However, Leverkusen's resilience, which earned them the nickname "Neverlusen" after many late goals last season during their undefeated league and German Cup runs, shone through again. Patrik Schick connected with an Alejandro Grimaldo through ball to equalize just two minutes from full time.

In the penalty shootout, Leverkusen remained composed, converting all four of their penalties, while Stuttgart's Silas missed the decisive spot-kick for his team.

