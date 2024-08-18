Breaking News
"Our fight will continue, truth will prevail": Vinesh Phogat

Updated on: 18 August,2024 08:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Vinesh Phogat also said that the welcome she had received on arrival would give her the courage to pick up the threads and get on with life.

Vinesh Phogat (Pic: File Pic)

"Our fight will continue, truth will prevail": Vinesh Phogat
Overwhelmed by the grand welcome she received after the Paris Olympics 2024, Vinesh Phogat said that her fight for the betterment of Indian wrestling will continue and the truth will prevail.


A huge number of people gathered outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport to welcome Vinesh Phogat who was disqualified from the finals of the Paris Olympics 2024 for being overweight by 100 grams.



Following the matter, the wrestler raised an appeal which was also rejected by the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).


"Our fight has not ended and the fight will continue and I pray to god that the truth will prevail", said Vinesh while addressing the crowd.

Earlier, along with Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik have been protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India and its former chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for his alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers.

Six wrestlers, including Vinesh, sat in protest at Jantar Mantar last year demanding action against the former WFI chief before they were evicted as they tried to march towards the new Parliament building.

Vinesh Phogat also said that the welcome she had received on arrival would give her the courage to pick up the threads and get on with life.

"As I got love from my fellow Indians, my village and my family members, I guess I would get some courage to make this wound heal. Maybe, I could return to wrestling," said the 29-year-old Vinesh.

"I just want to say that missing the Olympic medal is the biggest wound in my life. I don't know how much time it would take to heal this wound. I don't know if I would pursue wrestling or not but the kind of courage I got today (Saturday), I want to use that in the right direction," she added.

(With PTI Inputs)

