Currently languishing in the bottom half of the table with four defeats in five games, Mumbai are in desperate need of a turnaround

Mumbai Indians' preparations for their crucial IPL 2025 clash against the in-form Delhi Capitals took an unexpected hit on Friday as a massive dust storm swept through the national capital, disrupting their practice session.

Already grappling with a string of poor performances, MI’s hopes of regrouping ahead of the fixture were literally blown away by nature’s fury.

Currently languishing in the bottom half of the table with four defeats in five games, Mumbai are in desperate need of a turnaround. However, their attempt to find momentum was derailed by the sudden dust storm that forced the players and staff to scurry for cover mid-session.

The team later shared a video of the incident, capturing the chaotic yet somewhat comical scenes at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Deepak Chahar, head coach Mahela Jayawardene, and bowling coach Lasith Malinga were seen sprinting back to the dugout, while Rohit Sharma, ever the entertainer, added a touch of humour.

As the cameraman pointed the lens at him, Rohit jokingly shouted, “Abey mera kya dekh raha hai, woh video le!” ("Why are you filming me, shoot that!"), pointing at the swirling storm behind him.

Despite the light-hearted moment, the mood in the MI camp remains tense. Their batting lineup has been a shadow of its former self, with senior players like Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav struggling for consistency. The return of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the previous match provided a glimmer of hope, but his comeback wasn’t enough to reverse their fortunes.

Mumbai’s situation is approaching a critical threshold. Known for their dramatic comebacks in the IPL, the five-time champions are now dangerously close to the point of no return. A couple more losses could effectively end their playoff hopes in this fiercely competitive season.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have enjoyed a stellar start, notching up four wins in as many games. With home advantage and momentum on their side, they will be eager to extend their winning streak and tighten their grip on the top half of the table.