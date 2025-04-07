Royal Challengers Bengaluru rode on scintillating fifties from Virat Kohli (67) and skipper Rajat Patidar (64) to set a daunting 222-run target for hosts Mumbai Indians on Monday

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was sidelined in the previous clash against LSG due to injury and was notably absent from the starting XI for the high-octane encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Wankhede stadium.

However, the 37-year-old was named in the list of Impact Players, signaling MI’s intent to deploy him strategically. While it was widely anticipated that Rohit would be introduced during the second innings to bolster the run chase, the team opted for an early move, bringing him into the playing XI at the end of the 15th over of the first innings itself.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru rode on scintillating fifties from Virat Kohli (67) and skipper Rajat Patidar (64) to set a daunting 222-run target for hosts Mumbai Indians on Monday.

Kohli ruled the roost with a 42-ball 67 which gave RCB early impetus in Jasprit Bumrah's (0/29) comeback game. Later on, Patidar's 32-ball 64 (5x4s, 4x6s) and Jitesh Sharma's 19-ball 40 (2x4s, 4x6s) ensured the RCB ended at 221 for five.

Phil Salt (4) played across the line to an inswinger from Trent Boult (2/57) which was pitched on the middle stump and was cleaned up on the second ball after crunching the first for a four.

Unfazed by the early blow, RCB recorded their highest powerplay score against Mumbai Indians by scoring 72/1, as both Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal (37 off 22 balls) went all guns blazing.

The momentum had swayed RCB's way before MI introduced Bumrah in the fourth over, and Kohli welcomed his India teammate with a six over midwicket.

Going at nearly 10 an over, RCB collected 20 runs off the final over in the powerplay from Deepak Chahar as Padikkal tore into the India bowler, smacking two sixes and a four.

RCB's onslaught had also left MI clueless for a while, as Will Jacks was brought on to bowl inside the powerplay and was duly punished for 10 runs.

Padikkal was severe on any MI bowler who erred in his length, smashing three sixes and two fours before he was caught at the ropes off Vignesh Puthur in the ninth over. By then however, he had added 91 runs off 52 balls with Kohli for the second wicket.

Kohli has had significant success with the bat at Wankhede Stadium and Monday was no different, if he began with a few unconvincing boundaries, his exquisite drive through covers off Boult in the third over showed he was up for a big knock.

