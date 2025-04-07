Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 33.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.3 degrees Celsius

Mumbai experienced hot and humid weather on Monday, with the maximum temperature reaching 33.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a clear sky on Monday, April 7. Temperatures will range from a cool 24 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 36 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity is 52 per cent. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:47 PM.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 33.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.3 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "mainly clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai can expect hot and humid weather, with temperatures likely to rise significantly as the showers subside.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'good' category

On April 7, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'good' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 78 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'good' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'good' air quality with an AQI of 52. Colaba, Malad and Borivali recorded 'good' air quality with an AQI of 58, 86 and 67, respectively.

Meanwhile, Deonar and Kurla recorded 'moderate' air quality, with an AQI of 122 and 112, respectively.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'good' category with an AQI of 88, while Thane registered a 'good' AQI of 86.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.