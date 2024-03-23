Sarfaraz, Musheer gain from Anand Mahindra’s generosity

Sarfaraz impressed one and all in the recently concluded home Test series against England while Musheer, 19, became the youngest Mumbai batter to score a hundred in a Ranji Trophy final. Naushad revealed that they will be leaving for Azamgarh, in Uttar Pradesh for their maiden journey with the Thar

Naushad Khan (left) and son Sarfaraz Khan with their automobile. Pic courtesy: Naushad Khan Facebook

Naushad Khan, the father of Test star Sarfaraz and Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy-winning team member Musheer, has thanked industrialist Anand Mahindra for the gift of an automobile.

Naushad wrote on Facebook on Friday:

“I thank you Sir, from the bottom of my heart for a gesture that acknowledges my small contribution too. This has given me immense encouragement to keep working hard. The Thar you have gifted me will burn its tyres on the roads & highways joining cricket stadiums around the country with Sarfaraz & Musheer expending their energies inshaallah for their state & country.”

Sarfaraz impressed one and all in the recently concluded home Test series against England while Musheer, 19, became the youngest Mumbai batter to score a hundred in a Ranji Trophy final.

Naushad revealed that they will be leaving for Azamgarh, in Uttar Pradesh for their maiden journey with the Thar.

Earlier on Friday morning, Musheer scored a 65-ball 155 with the help of 19 fours and 10 sixes to help Payyade SC beat PJ Hindu Gymkhana by 58 runs in a President Cup (T20) league match at Brabourne Stadium. However, his elder brother Test batsman Sarfaraz, who opened the innings with Musheer, managed to score one.

Sarfaraz and Musheer will practice and play some games in UP, according to Naushad.