Bayern's Kane returns to England for treatment
Bayern’s Kane returns to England for treatment

Updated on: 18 March,2024 07:52 AM IST  |  Munich
AFP |

Kane scored his 31st Bundesliga goal of the season in Bayern’s 5-2 victory at Darmstadt on Saturday, surpassing Uwe Seeler’s record for the most goals in Germany’s top flight in a debut season

Bayern's Kane returns to England for treatment

Bayern Munich's English forward #09 Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match between SV Darmstadt 98 and FC Bayern Munich in Darmstadt. Pic/AFP

Bayern’s Kane returns to England for treatment
Harry Kane will have an ankle injury treated by England national team doctors in “close consultation” with Bayern Munich’s medical department, the Bundesliga champions said on Sunday.


Also Read: Pep hails ‘incredible’ side as Silva helps City sail into semis


Kane scored his 31st Bundesliga goal of the season in Bayern’s 5-2 victory at Darmstadt on Saturday, surpassing Uwe Seeler’s record for the most goals in Germany’s top flight in a debut season. But England’s captain limped off in the 82nd minute after suffering a blow to his left ankle. 


Harry Kane Bayern Munich bundesliga football
