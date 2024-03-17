Bayern’s Kane returns to England for treatment

Kane scored his 31st Bundesliga goal of the season in Bayern’s 5-2 victory at Darmstadt on Saturday, surpassing Uwe Seeler’s record for the most goals in Germany’s top flight in a debut season

Bayern Munich's English forward #09 Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match between SV Darmstadt 98 and FC Bayern Munich in Darmstadt. Pic/AFP

Harry Kane will have an ankle injury treated by England national team doctors in “close consultation” with Bayern Munich’s medical department, the Bundesliga champions said on Sunday.

Kane scored his 31st Bundesliga goal of the season in Bayern’s 5-2 victory at Darmstadt on Saturday, surpassing Uwe Seeler’s record for the most goals in Germany’s top flight in a debut season. But England’s captain limped off in the 82nd minute after suffering a blow to his left ankle.

