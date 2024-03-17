Pep hails ‘incredible’ side as Silva helps City sail into semis

Fortune favoured the English champions, though, as twice Silva’s shots took deflections to wrong-foot Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka

Bernardo Silva scored twice as Manchester City beat Newcastle 2-0 to reach the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday, while Coventry struck twice in stoppage time to stun Wolves 3-2.

Holders City remain on course to repeat their treble triumph of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup last season as Pep Guardiola’s men stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to 22 games. Fortune favoured the English champions, though, as twice Silva’s shots took deflections to wrong-foot Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

The Portuguese international opened the scoring on 13 minutes when his effort looped in off Dan Burn. Silva’s second deflected off Sven Botman, but Dubravka should still have done better as the ball trickled underneath him. At the other end, City’s number one goalkeeper Ederson was not missed as Stefan Ortega produced a brilliant save to deny Alexander Isak pulling a goal back for Newcastle.

Dubravka made amends for his earlier error with fine saves from Jeremy Doku either side of half-time to keep the score down. But it was too little, too late for Newcastle’s hopes of silverware this season as the Magpies remain without a major trophy since 1969.

City are the first side to ever reach the FA Cup semi-finals in six consecutive seasons. “To run and play the way they did is incredible. I know we play to win the finals, but to win it, you have to win the earlier rounds,” said Guardiola.

