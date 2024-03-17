Breaking News
Mumbai: Cops drop case against Sajjan Jindal
Mumbai: 6 years on, Gokhale bridge victim’s kin awaits railway job
BMC ki guarantee: Potholes this year, too
Mumbai: 50 animals dead at Byculla Zoo, citizens express concern
Mumbai: Coastal Road sees most traffic between 3 pm and 4 pm
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Pep hails incredible side as Silva helps City sail into semis
<< Back to Elections 2024

Pep hails ‘incredible’ side as Silva helps City sail into semis

Updated on: 18 March,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Manchester
AFP |

Top

Fortune favoured the English champions, though, as twice Silva’s shots took deflections to wrong-foot Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka

Pep hails ‘incredible’ side as Silva helps City sail into semis

Pep Guardiola and Bernardo Silva

Listen to this article
Pep hails ‘incredible’ side as Silva helps City sail into semis
x
00:00

Bernardo Silva scored twice as Manchester City beat Newcastle 2-0 to reach the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday, while Coventry struck twice in stoppage time to stun Wolves 3-2. 


Holders City remain on course to repeat their treble triumph of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup last season as Pep Guardiola’s men stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to 22 games. Fortune favoured the English champions, though, as twice Silva’s shots took deflections to wrong-foot Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.


Also Read: Carney to the rescue!


The Portuguese international opened the scoring on 13 minutes when his effort looped in off Dan Burn. Silva’s second deflected off Sven Botman, but Dubravka should still have done better as the ball trickled underneath him. At the other end, City’s number one goalkeeper Ederson was not missed as Stefan Ortega produced a brilliant save to deny Alexander Isak pulling a goal back for Newcastle. 

Dubravka made amends for his earlier error with fine saves from Jeremy Doku either side of half-time to keep the score down. But it was too little, too late for Newcastle’s hopes of silverware this season as the Magpies remain without a major trophy since 1969. 

City are the first side to ever reach the FA Cup semi-finals in six consecutive seasons. “To run and play the way they did is incredible. I know we play to win the finals, but to win it, you have to win the earlier rounds,” said Guardiola.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pep guardiola manchester city fa cup football sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK