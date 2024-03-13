Breaking News
Malabar Hill senior citizen's murder: Suspect got job with reference of father, a neighbourhood guard
Mumbai: Small spike in vehicles taking Coastal Road
Mumbai: BMC ties up with Tata to shift to green energy for water pumping
Mumbai: Five years after collapse, Himalaya FOB still incomplete
Mumbai: North-south connector opened at Kanjurmarg
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Win over Napoli is one of my best moments as Barca coach
<< Back to Elections 2024

‘Win over Napoli is one of my best moments as Barca coach’

Updated on: 14 March,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AFP |

Top

The Spanish champions won 3-1 at the Olympic Stadium to seal a 4-2 aggregate win against last year’s Serie A winners, returning to the last eight for the first time since 2020.

‘Win over Napoli is one of my best moments as Barca coach’

Xavi Hernandez

Listen to this article
‘Win over Napoli is one of my best moments as Barca coach’
x
00:00

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said beating Napoli to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday was one of his finest moments in his post. The Spanish champions won 3-1 at the Olympic Stadium to seal a 4-2 aggregate win against last year’s Serie A winners, returning to the last eight for the first time since 2020.


Also Read: Double silver medal show for Narwal at World Cup


“We had to be better than Napoli and we were, it’s a more than deserved qualification, it’s one of my best moments as Barcelona coach. There has been a lot of unfair criticism, [that we were] the joke of the Champions League, we had to play with that pressure,” Xavi told a news conference. The coach said he would not change his mind about leaving at the end of the season.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uefa champions league fc barcelona champions league sports news football
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK