‘Win over Napoli is one of my best moments as Barca coach’

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said beating Napoli to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday was one of his finest moments in his post. The Spanish champions won 3-1 at the Olympic Stadium to seal a 4-2 aggregate win against last year’s Serie A winners, returning to the last eight for the first time since 2020.

“We had to be better than Napoli and we were, it’s a more than deserved qualification, it’s one of my best moments as Barcelona coach. There has been a lot of unfair criticism, [that we were] the joke of the Champions League, we had to play with that pressure,” Xavi told a news conference. The coach said he would not change his mind about leaving at the end of the season.