Breaking News
Malabar Hill senior citizen's murder: Suspect got job with reference of father, a neighbourhood guard
Mumbai: Small spike in vehicles taking Coastal Road
Mumbai: BMC ties up with Tata to shift to green energy for water pumping
Mumbai: Five years after collapse, Himalaya FOB still incomplete
Mumbai: North-south connector opened at Kanjurmarg
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Double silver medal show for Narwal at World Cup
<< Back to Elections 2024

Double silver medal show for Narwal at World Cup

Updated on: 14 March,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Narwal shot 236.7 to finish behind Chao Yang of China (240.3), who claimed the top step on the podium while Korea’s Jeongdu Jo of Korea settled for the bronze (214.7) in individual section.

Double silver medal show for Narwal at World Cup

Manish Narwal

Listen to this article
Double silver medal show for Narwal at World Cup
x
00:00

Star India para shooter Manish Narwal won a silver medal each in the men’s 10m air pistol (SH1) individual and team events at the WSPS Para Shooting World Cup here on Wednesday.


Also Read: Champion Alcaraz sails into quarters


Narwal shot 236.7 to finish behind Chao Yang of China (240.3), who claimed the top step on the podium while Korea’s Jeongdu Jo of Korea settled for the bronze (214.7) in individual section.


The World Champion para shooter then joined forces with Rudransh Khandelwal and Sanjeev Giri to fetch the silver in the P1 men’s team 10m air pistol (SH1) event.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news new delhi
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK