Double silver medal show for Narwal at World Cup

Star India para shooter Manish Narwal won a silver medal each in the men’s 10m air pistol (SH1) individual and team events at the WSPS Para Shooting World Cup here on Wednesday.

Narwal shot 236.7 to finish behind Chao Yang of China (240.3), who claimed the top step on the podium while Korea’s Jeongdu Jo of Korea settled for the bronze (214.7) in individual section.

The World Champion para shooter then joined forces with Rudransh Khandelwal and Sanjeev Giri to fetch the silver in the P1 men’s team 10m air pistol (SH1) event.

