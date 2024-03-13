Champion Alcaraz sails into quarters

In-form Sinner meanwhile booked his last eight berth with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 defeat of Ben Shelton

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and Italian rival Jannik Sinner remained on course for a semi-final showdown after cruising into the last eight of the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters on Tuesday. Alcaraz sailed into the last eight as he took revenge on Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan with a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

In-form Sinner meanwhile booked his last eight berth with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 defeat of Ben Shelton. Sinner’s win was his 18th straight victory dating to late last season, leaving him three wins away from his third title of the season after winning the Australian Open and Rotterdam.

“I played really well in the tight moments. I knew I would not get much rhythm from him. I can be proud of how I played. The wind didn’t make it easier but I tried to stay positive and it worked out,” the 22-year-old World No. 3 said as he lines up against Czech Jiri Lehecka in the quarters.

