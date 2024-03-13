Klopp says no U-turn on Liverpool exit despite return of CEO Edwards

“We had that conversation, it’s not a subject to talk about. For me, it’s the best club in the world and I am still leaving,” Klopp told reporters.

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Wednesday that the return of Michael Edwards to the club as Fenway Sports Group’s chief executive of football will have no bearing on his decision to leave at the end of the season.

