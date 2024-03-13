Breaking News
Klopp says no U turn on Liverpool exit despite return of CEO Edwards
Klopp says no U-turn on Liverpool exit despite return of CEO Edwards

Updated on: 14 March,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Liverpool
AFP |

Top

“We had that conversation, it’s not a subject to talk about. For me, it’s the best club in the world and I am still leaving,” Klopp told reporters.

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Wednesday that the return of Michael Edwards to the club as Fenway Sports Group’s chief executive of football will have no bearing on his decision to leave at the end of the season.


The German has spoken to Edwards, with whom he had a successful relationship as the club’s sporting director until he left in 2022, but there will be no dramatic U-turn. “We had that conversation, it’s not a subject to talk about. For me, it’s the best club in the world and I am still leaving,” Klopp told reporters.


sports news football liverpool
