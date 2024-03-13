Breaking News
Malabar Hill senior citizen's murder: Suspect got job with reference of father, a neighbourhood guard
Mumbai: Small spike in vehicles taking Coastal Road
Mumbai: BMC ties up with Tata to shift to green energy for water pumping
Mumbai: Five years after collapse, Himalaya FOB still incomplete
Mumbai: North-south connector opened at Kanjurmarg
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Rayas great night
<< Back to Elections 2024

Raya’s great night

Updated on: 14 March,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Arsenal goalkeeper David saves twice in tie-breaker against Porto to take Gunners into quarters; reveals he’s been working on penalties a lot this year

Raya’s great night

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya celebrates after saving a penalty in the tie-breaker against FC Porto in London. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Raya’s great night
x
00:00

David Raya’s penalty heroics against Porto sent Arsenal through to the Champions League quarter-finals—but also settled the debate over who is the club’s first-choice goalkeeper. The Spain stopper dived full length to tip Wendell’s spot kick onto his left-hand post and also saved from Galeno as Arsenal progressed to the last eight 4-2 on spot-kicks on Tuesday. 


Dramatic shootout


The dramatic shootout under the lights at the Emirates came with the teams locked at 1-1 on aggregate after extra time of a scrappy, tense encounter. Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard scored in the 41st minute to level the tie after Porto had won the first leg in Portugal with a last-gasp goal.


Also Read: BCCI to bar state tie-ups with foreign boards

But neither side could find a winner as a Champions League knockout match went to penalties for the first time in eight years. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta raised eyebrows when he brought Raya to the club on a loan deal from Brentford last August to compete with established No. 1 Aaron Ramsdale. 

There was a feeling in some quarters that there was no problem to fix—with England international Ramsdale a firm favourite among fans. Raya admitted it was a “great feeling” to help Arsenal reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2010—ending a miserable run of seven straight defeats at the last-16 stage.

‘I should’ve saved three’

“We’ve been working a lot on penalties this year because on a night like this you need to be good and the hard work has paid off. It’s a great night. I should have saved three, but I’m over the moon to save two and get through to the quarter-finals,” he told TNT Sports.

Arteta insulted my family: Conceicao

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao accused Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta of insulting his family on Tuesday.  “During the game, he [Arteta] turned to the bench and insulted my family in Spanish,” said Conceicao. Arteta refused to comment on the issue, when asked later.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

arsenal sports news football
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK