Arsenal goalkeeper David saves twice in tie-breaker against Porto to take Gunners into quarters; reveals he’s been working on penalties a lot this year

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya celebrates after saving a penalty in the tie-breaker against FC Porto in London. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Raya’s great night x 00:00

David Raya’s penalty heroics against Porto sent Arsenal through to the Champions League quarter-finals—but also settled the debate over who is the club’s first-choice goalkeeper. The Spain stopper dived full length to tip Wendell’s spot kick onto his left-hand post and also saved from Galeno as Arsenal progressed to the last eight 4-2 on spot-kicks on Tuesday.

Dramatic shootout

ADVERTISEMENT

The dramatic shootout under the lights at the Emirates came with the teams locked at 1-1 on aggregate after extra time of a scrappy, tense encounter. Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard scored in the 41st minute to level the tie after Porto had won the first leg in Portugal with a last-gasp goal.

Also Read: BCCI to bar state tie-ups with foreign boards

But neither side could find a winner as a Champions League knockout match went to penalties for the first time in eight years. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta raised eyebrows when he brought Raya to the club on a loan deal from Brentford last August to compete with established No. 1 Aaron Ramsdale.

There was a feeling in some quarters that there was no problem to fix—with England international Ramsdale a firm favourite among fans. Raya admitted it was a “great feeling” to help Arsenal reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2010—ending a miserable run of seven straight defeats at the last-16 stage.

‘I should’ve saved three’

“We’ve been working a lot on penalties this year because on a night like this you need to be good and the hard work has paid off. It’s a great night. I should have saved three, but I’m over the moon to save two and get through to the quarter-finals,” he told TNT Sports.

Arteta insulted my family: Conceicao

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao accused Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta of insulting his family on Tuesday. “During the game, he [Arteta] turned to the bench and insulted my family in Spanish,” said Conceicao. Arteta refused to comment on the issue, when asked later.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever