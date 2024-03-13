BCCI to bar state tie-ups with foreign boards

The decision will be taken at the board’s Apex Council meeting on March 18

Representation Pic

The BCCI is set to bar state associations from directly engaging with foreign boards for organising training camps and competitions, making it mandatory for them to route all such proposals through the parent body.

The decision will be taken at the board’s Apex Council meeting on March 18. The BCCI was forced to take the decision after a host of state units, including the Delhi and Puducherry, held talks with foreign boards, mainly the associate nations, for hosting them on exposure trips.

