Mumbai wait as Vidarbha pull their weight!

Mumbai’s Musheer Khan (second from right) celebrates after dismissing Vidarbha’s Aman Mokhade yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Ajinkya Rahane & Co are just five wickets away from their 42nd Ranji Trophy triumph, while Vidarbha need another 290 runs on the fifth and final day on Thursday to clinch what will be their third national championship title. Chasing 538 for victory, Vidarbha were 248-5 at stumps on Day Four at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Vidarbha’s opening pair of Atharva Taide (32, 4x4) and Dhruv Shorey (28, 4x4) resumed their innings with the scoreboard reading 10. A stylish off-drive for four off Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande saw Taide bring up Vidarbha’s 50 on the board in the 12th over. However, he departed shortly, trapped leg before by left-arm spinner and birthday boy Shams Mulani (1-56) while attempting a sweep. Tanush Kotian (2-56) then cleaned bowled Shorey with a sharp off-spinning delivery.

Musheer strikes

In a spot of bother at 64-2, Vidarbha’s No. 3 Aman Mokhade (32, 2x4) and Test batsman Karun Nair (74, 3x4) showcased fine temperament to counter the spinners before left-arm spinner Musheer Khan (38-2) eventually broke their 54-run stand, dismissing Mokhade LBW.

Nair was lucky to survive when he was dropped on four by wicketkeeper Hardik Tamore off Musheer with Vidarbha’s score reading 70-2. He capitalised on the extra life, hanging on for a whopping 287 minutes and 220 balls, as he stitched a patient 90-run fifth-wicket stand with skipper Akshay Wadkar (56 not out, 6x4, 1x6). However, with just half-an-hour’s play remaining in the day, Musheer drew an edge from Nair and Tamore made no mistake behind the stumps.

Positive intent

Meanwhile, Wadkar continued to play with a positive intent, cover-driving and comfortably pulling the short stuff as he took the team past the 200-run mark. Mumbai skipper Rahane took the second new ball with 11 overs remaining, and all three pacers—Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni and Deshpande—began bowling short. Wadkar and spin bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey (11 not out, 1x4, 1x6) though fought back well to remain unbeaten. After pulling a Deshpande bouncer for four, Wadkar used his pace and guided another short one for a six with an uppercut to reach his eighth half-century of the season.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s star batsman Shreyas Iyer did not take the field on Day Four due to back pain.