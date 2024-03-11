Hosts have Vidarbha on the mat by bowling them out for a paltry 105 before half-centuries from skipper Rahane and one-drop batter Musheer ensure ascendency

Retiring Dhawal Kulkarni leads the Mumbai players to the dressing room after his 3-15 helps the hosts dismiss Vidarbha for 105

Ranji Trophy finals: Rahane, Musheer's gritty knock helps Mumbai post 141 on Day 2

Mumbai are well on their way to enjoy complete dominance over Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium.

At the end of Day Two, the junior-senior combo of one-drop batsman Musheer Khan and skipper Ajinkya Rahane kept the screws ready to be tightened on Vidarbha after the host bowlers combined splendidly to bowl out the visitors for just 105.

Prithvi Shaw departs early

Rahane and Musheer, who stayed unbeaten on 58 and 51 respectively, helped Mumbai post 141-2 in the second innings, shrugging off the early loss of Prithvi Shaw (11) and Bhupen Lalwani (18) for an overall lead of 260 runs.

Ajinkya Rahane and Musheer Khan during their 107-run stand. Pics/Atul Kamble

Though Rahane’s cool and composed nature, and his presence in the dressing room played a vital role in the team’s smooth journey to the summit clash, on the individual front, he was woefully short of runs.

On Monday, he scored his second half-century in his eighth game of the 2023-24 edition of the tournament.

The scoreboard read 34-2 when the 85-Test veteran joined Musheer.

Though Vidarbha’s attack of pacers Yash Thakur (1-25), Test man Umesh Yadav (0-17) and left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey (1-46) had only a couple of dismissals in their favour, it didn’t actually reflect how tough it was for Rahane and Musheer. Both were beaten on several occasions, but managed to survive.



Rahane, who smashed four fours and a six during his 109-ball knock, employed a patient approach till he reached 40, following which, he pulled left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate over the mid-wicket fence. Four balls later, a copybook cover drive off Yadav found the boundary ropes for the Mumbai captain to get his 57th first-class half-century.



Musheer too fought hard and showcased good temperament during his 135-ball stay to score his second first-class fifty with the help of three fours. The quarter-final double centurion (against Baroda) and Rahane broke Vidarbha’s spirit with a 107-run unbeaten stand.

Earlier, Vidarbha could add just 74 runs to their overnight score of 31-3, to be bundled out for 105.

119-run first innings lead

Pacer Dhawal Kulkarni (3-15) landed the first punch by sending back in-form opener Atharva Taide (23), caught by wicketkeeper Hardik Tamore.



The visitors were then troubled by off-spinner Tanush Kotian, (3-7) who clean bowled Yash Rathod (27) and left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (3-32); their efforts eventuating in a 119-run lead for Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Mumbai vice-captain Mulani revealed that the team celebrated the skipper’s half-century like they would do for a hundred. “We know how important this small milestone was for him. I don’t think a Ranji Trophy fifty is that important for a player of his stature. But for the team, it was very important that he stays on the wicket. His presence is much more important for us. The way he batted was amazing. We are very happy for him,” Mulani said of Rahane.

Brief scores

Mumbai 224 & 141-2 (A Rahane 58*, M Khan 51*) v Vidarbha 105 (Y Rathod 27; T Kotian 3-7, D Kulkarni 3-15, S Mulani 3-32)