Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates south-bound corridor of Coastal Road
Mumbai: As cops untangle finfluencers case, investors suffer
Mumbai: After ‘wedding scene’ was wrapped, he said I was bought for Rs 3L
Mumbai: BMC‘s clean marshals armed with digital fining system to be deployed soon
Mumbai: Vakola traffic police bust parking racket
shot-button
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Mumbais Ranji dynasty
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai's ‘Ranji’ dynasty

Premium

Updated on: 11 March,2024 12:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Srijanee Majumdar | srijanee.majumdar@mid-day.com

Top

Mumbai's journey in the Ranji Trophy is not merely a sequence of victories, rather a chronicle of cricketing royalty that has left an indelible mark on the tournament's storied history

Mumbai's ‘Ranji’ dynasty

Captains Ajinkya Rahane and Akshay Wadkar shake hands before toss (Pic : @bccidomestic/X)

In the hallowed halls of India’s cricketing history, Mumbai stands out as an unrivalled behemoth, a dashing side that has scripted a legacy of unassailable dominance and cricketing prowess resonating through the ages. The story of Mumbai's supremacy in the Ranji Trophy is a narrative woven with threads of strategic brilliance, cricketing virtuosity, and an indomitable commitment to excellence.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai ranji team ranji trophy ranji trophy champions ajinkya rahane sports news cricket news wankhede vidarbha mumbai
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK