Mumbai's ‘Ranji’ dynasty

Mumbai's journey in the Ranji Trophy is not merely a sequence of victories, rather a chronicle of cricketing royalty that has left an indelible mark on the tournament's storied history

Captains Ajinkya Rahane and Akshay Wadkar shake hands before toss (Pic : @bccidomestic/X)

In the hallowed halls of India’s cricketing history, Mumbai stands out as an unrivalled behemoth, a dashing side that has scripted a legacy of unassailable dominance and cricketing prowess resonating through the ages. The story of Mumbai's supremacy in the Ranji Trophy is a narrative woven with threads of strategic brilliance, cricketing virtuosity, and an indomitable commitment to excellence.