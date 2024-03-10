"I think it’s just phenomenal": Rahul Dravid after winning series by 4-1 against ENG

After losing the opening Test in Hyderabad, the hosts bounced back in stunning fashion to win the next four matches to claim the series

Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid underlined the importance of staying together and functioning as a unit to be triumphant in the tough world of Test cricket while delivering a motivational dressing room speech after India registered a memorable 4-1 series win over England.

After losing the opening Test in Hyderabad, the hosts bounced back in stunning fashion to win the next four matches to claim the series. “Series like this have to be earned and this is tough. Test cricket is hard at times. It’s hard in terms of your skill. It’s hard physically, as you’ve seen, it’s hard mentally,” Dravid said in a video posted on BCCI.tv.

“But it’s great satisfaction at the end of it. The satisfaction that you get winning a series like this coming from one behind to be able to win four. I think it’s just phenomenal,” he added. The Indian coach was a chuffed man after some of those young names emerged with flying colours from the series. “For a lot of you young guys, especially coming into this group, you are going to need each other to succeed. Whether you’re a batsman or bowler or whatever you are, your success is tied in with other people’s success,” Dravid said.

