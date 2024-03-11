Breaking News
Cricket fans want to watch Ranji final from North Stand

Updated on: 11 March,2024 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) provided free entry to spectators.

A view of the Vijay Merchant Pavilion yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article
Around 4,000 cricket lovers witnessed Day One action of the Mumbai versus Vidarbha Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.


The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) provided free entry to spectators.


However, some cricket lovers expressed their disappointment on social media over getting a side-on view of the proceedings.


They wondered why the North Stand was not made available to them by the authorities.

MCA secretary Ajinkya Naik revealed that if required they will open the stand for the public for the remainder of the five-day affair. “So far, we have made arrangements for the general public at Vijay Merchant Pavilion and MCA Pavilion.

“If required, we will open other stands as well to the public. I think we got a good response today [Sunday] as around 4,000 people enjoyed the game,” Naik told mid-day. For security purposes, spectators were asked to produce school/college or any government ID.

