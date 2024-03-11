The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) provided free entry to spectators.

A view of the Vijay Merchant Pavilion yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Cricket fans want to watch Ranji final from North Stand x 00:00

Around 4,000 cricket lovers witnessed Day One action of the Mumbai versus Vidarbha Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) provided free entry to spectators.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some cricket lovers expressed their disappointment on social media over getting a side-on view of the proceedings.

Also Read: SL players mock Bangladesh with timed-out gesture after series win

They wondered why the North Stand was not made available to them by the authorities.

MCA secretary Ajinkya Naik revealed that if required they will open the stand for the public for the remainder of the five-day affair. “So far, we have made arrangements for the general public at Vijay Merchant Pavilion and MCA Pavilion.

“If required, we will open other stands as well to the public. I think we got a good response today [Sunday] as around 4,000 people enjoyed the game,” Naik told mid-day. For security purposes, spectators were asked to produce school/college or any government ID.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever