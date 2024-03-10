Breaking News
SL players mock Bangladesh with timed-out gesture after series win

Updated on: 11 March,2024 07:44 AM IST  |  Bangladesh
AFP |

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto told Sri Lanka’s players to put the November controversy behind them and urged them to focus on the rest of the tour, which includes three ODIs and two Tests

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Sri Lanka have reignited the row over the 2023 ODI World Cup timed-out dismissal of Angelo Mathews after celebrating their T20 series win in Bangladesh by pointing to their wrists.


Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto told Sri Lanka’s players to put the November controversy behind them and urged them to focus on the rest of the tour, which includes three ODIs and two Tests. 


“They haven’t moved on from the timed-out incident,” Shanto said of the visitors’ celebration on Saturday. “They should stay in the present,” Shanto added, according to ESPNcricinfo.

