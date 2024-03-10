Breaking News
Mumbai Coastal Road Inauguration: SoBo skyline changes, a 1st in a 100 years
Mumbai: As cops untangle finfluencers case, investors suffer
Mumbai: After ‘wedding scene’ was wrapped, he said I was bought for Rs 3L
Mumbai: BMC‘s clean marshals armed with digital fining system to be deployed soon
Mumbai: Vakola traffic police bust parking racket
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Oz need 202 runs NZ require 6 wkts to win
<< Back to Elections 2024

Oz need 202 runs, NZ require 6 wkts to win

Updated on: 11 March,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  Christchurch
AP , PTI |

Top

Rachin Ravindra made 82, Tom Latham 73 and Daryl Mitchell 58 before New Zealand were out for 372 in its second innings after trailing by 94 on the first.

Oz need 202 runs, NZ require 6 wkts to win

Rachin Ravindra

Listen to this article
Oz need 202 runs, NZ require 6 wkts to win
x
00:00

Australia needed 202 runs and New Zealand six wickets to win the second Test in what should be a thrilling finish after both teams had highs and lows on the third day on Sunday. Rachin Ravindra made 82, Tom Latham 73 and Daryl Mitchell 58 before New Zealand were out for 372 in its second innings after trailing by 94 on the first.


Also Read: Urwashi Joshi bows out in semis


That left Australia needing 279 to win the match and complete a 2-0 sweep of the series. The target, if achieved, will be the 14th-highest successful fourth-innings run chase in Test history. At stumps, Australia were 77-4 with Mitch Marsh 27 not out and Travis Head 17. Head and Marsh batted through the last 10 overs of the day to save Australia from further loss.


Matt Henry and Ben Sears took two wickets each in the final session as New Zealand reduced Australia to 34-4 before it staged its late recovery. New Zealand head into the final day in a strong position to continue its streak of unbeaten Test series at home. 

Brief scores

New Zealand 162 & 372 (R Ravindra 82, T Latham 73, D Mitchell 58, K Williamson 51, S Kuggeleijn 44; P Cummins 4-62, N Lyon 3-49) v Australia 256 & 77-4 (M Marsh 27*; B Sears 2-22, M Henry 2-37)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

australia new zealand Tom Latham sports news cricket news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK