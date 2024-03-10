Oz need 202 runs, NZ require 6 wkts to win

Rachin Ravindra made 82, Tom Latham 73 and Daryl Mitchell 58 before New Zealand were out for 372 in its second innings after trailing by 94 on the first.

Australia needed 202 runs and New Zealand six wickets to win the second Test in what should be a thrilling finish after both teams had highs and lows on the third day on Sunday. Rachin Ravindra made 82, Tom Latham 73 and Daryl Mitchell 58 before New Zealand were out for 372 in its second innings after trailing by 94 on the first.

That left Australia needing 279 to win the match and complete a 2-0 sweep of the series. The target, if achieved, will be the 14th-highest successful fourth-innings run chase in Test history. At stumps, Australia were 77-4 with Mitch Marsh 27 not out and Travis Head 17. Head and Marsh batted through the last 10 overs of the day to save Australia from further loss.

Matt Henry and Ben Sears took two wickets each in the final session as New Zealand reduced Australia to 34-4 before it staged its late recovery. New Zealand head into the final day in a strong position to continue its streak of unbeaten Test series at home.

Brief scores

New Zealand 162 & 372 (R Ravindra 82, T Latham 73, D Mitchell 58, K Williamson 51, S Kuggeleijn 44; P Cummins 4-62, N Lyon 3-49) v Australia 256 & 77-4 (M Marsh 27*; B Sears 2-22, M Henry 2-37)

