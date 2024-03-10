Urwashi Joshi bows out in semis

High on confidence after accounting for two seeded players in the previous rounds of the USD3000 PSA Challenger Tour event, the Indian World No

Urwashi Joshi’s impressive run at the University of the West of England at the Bristol Open was snapped in the semi-finals by Breanne Flynn of Ireland, who pulled off a come-from-behind 3-2 win.

High on confidence after accounting for two seeded players in the previous rounds of the USD3000 PSA Challenger Tour event, the Indian World No. 153 took early control of the match by winning the opening two games 16-14 and 11-6.

However, higher-ranked Breanne drew deep from her reserves to win the next three 11-8, 11-6, 11-4 to deny the Maharashtra player a maiden PSA final appearance.

