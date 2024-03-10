Urwashi Joshi bows out in semis

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 March,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Bristol
IANS |

High on confidence after accounting for two seeded players in the previous rounds of the USD3000 PSA Challenger Tour event, the Indian World No

Representation Pic

Urwashi Joshi’s impressive run at the University of the West of England at the Bristol Open was snapped in the semi-finals by Breanne Flynn of Ireland, who pulled off a come-from-behind 3-2 win.


High on confidence after accounting for two seeded players in the previous rounds of the USD3000 PSA Challenger Tour event, the Indian World No. 153 took early control of the match by winning the opening two games 16-14 and 11-6.


However, higher-ranked Breanne drew deep from her reserves to win the next three 11-8, 11-6, 11-4 to deny the Maharashtra player a maiden PSA final appearance.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

