Urwashi storms into Bristol Open semis
Urwashi storms into Bristol Open semis

Updated on: 10 March,2024 07:49 AM IST  |  Bristol (UK)
IANS |

The 28-year-old Maharashtra girl rallied to beat higher-ranked Australian fifth seed Erin Classen 9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-7 in the quarter-finals of the USD 3000 PSA Challenger event late on Friday. World No 153 Urwashi will meet higher-ranked Breanne Flynn of Ireland in the last-four stage

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Urwashi storms into Bristol Open semis
India’s Urwashi Joshi is one step away from her maiden Professional Squash Association final, as she booked a semi-final spot in style at the University of the West of England at the Bristol Open.


The 28-year-old Maharashtra girl rallied to beat higher-ranked Australian fifth seed Erin Classen 9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-7 in the quarter-finals of the USD 3000 PSA Challenger event late on Friday. World No 153 Urwashi will meet higher-ranked Breanne Flynn of Ireland in the last-four stage.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


