Bristol Open squash: Urwashi in last eight

Updated on: 09 March,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Bristol
PTI |

Urwashi, a semi-finalist during the 2023 National Championships, was engaged in a thrilling contest as she conquered the Australian 7-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7 during the intense 35-minute pre-quarterfinal

Representational image. Pic/iStock

India’s Urwashi Joshi upset second-seed Australian Sophie Fadaely 3-2 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Bristol Open squash tournament on Friday.


Urwashi, a semi-finalist during the 2023 National Championships, was engaged in a thrilling contest as she conquered the Australian 7-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7 during the intense 35-minute pre-quarterfinal.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

