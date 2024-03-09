Bristol Open squash: Urwashi in last eight

Urwashi, a semi-finalist during the 2023 National Championships, was engaged in a thrilling contest as she conquered the Australian 7-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7 during the intense 35-minute pre-quarterfinal

Representational image. Pic/iStock

India’s Urwashi Joshi upset second-seed Australian Sophie Fadaely 3-2 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Bristol Open squash tournament on Friday.

