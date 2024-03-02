Breaking News
Updated on: 02 March,2024 07:13 AM IST  |  Wellington
AP , PTI |

That was until the very end of the day when Australia batted for a second time after passing up the chance to make New Zealand follow on.

Australia 13-2 as New Zealand strike back late on Day Two
The almost comical run out of Kane Williamson for a second-ball duck was one of many setbacks suffered by New Zealand on the second day of the first Test on Friday as they fell 217 runs behind Australia.


That was until the very end of the day when Australia batted for a second time after passing up the chance to make New Zealand follow on. 


Tim Southee dismissed Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to have Australia 13-2 in its second innings after it had led by 204 on the first.


At stumps, Usman Khawaja was five not out and nightwatchman Nathan Lyon was six not out. 

Lyon was dropped at slip by Tim Southee off the last ball of the day. 

Brief scores
Australia 383 (C Green 174*, M Marsh 40; M Henry 5-70, S Kuggeleijn 2-75, W O’Rourke 2-87) & 13-2 v NZ 179 (G Phillips 71, M Henry 42; N Lyon 4-43, J Hazlewood 2-55)

kane williamson new zealand test cricket australia sports news cricket news
