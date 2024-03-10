Breaking News
Fort Youngsters score fifth win on the trot in MCA Women’s League

Updated on: 10 March,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

In reply, Fort Youngsters chased the target in 15.3 overs for the loss of four wickets. Riya Chaudhari was unbeaten on 42. Bharat CC bowlers Laxmi Saroj (2-11) and Kashish Nirmal (2-35) put up a fight, but in vain

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Fort Youngsters CC continued their winning form to record a fifth consecutive win in a Division ‘A’ match of the Mumbai Cricket Association-organised MCA Women’s League at the Sainath SC ground, Virar.


Opting to bat, Bharat CC batters struggled against the superb bowling of Fort Youngsters CC’s off-spinner Jagravi Pawar and medium pacer Heeya Pandit. They were dismissed for a paltry 73 in 26.4 overs. Amruta Parab was the highest scorer with 26. Jagravi claimed four wickets for just three runs and medium pacer Heeya Pandit picked up three wickets for 12 runs.


Also Read: Win it to finish it!


In reply, Fort Youngsters chased the target in 15.3 overs for the loss of four wickets. Riya Chaudhari was unbeaten on 42. Bharat CC bowlers Laxmi Saroj (2-11) and Kashish Nirmal (2-35) put up a fight, but in vain.

