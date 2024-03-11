Ranji Trophy final: Shardul Thakur shines for Mumbai in first essay against Vidarbha

No. 8 batsman Thakur smashes quickfire 69-ball 75 to take Mumbai to 224 all out after being in dire straits at 111-6; Vidarbha in trouble at 31-3 at stumps on Day One

Mumbai’s Shardul Thakur celebrates his half-century against Vidarbha at yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

When the going gets tough, the tough get going.” One needed to be a fly on the wall in the Mumbai dressing room to find out if this Billy Ocean hit song was playing at the end of the opening day of their Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Mumbai claimed three wickets of the opposition with only 31 on the board after a Shardul Thakur-fuelled batting revival saved Mumbai certain embarrassment. Thakur’s 69-ball 75 helped the hosts recover from 111-6 to 224 all out.

Kulkarni shines with ball

Later, Thakur sent back Vidarbha opener Dhruv Shorey for a duck after which pacer Dhawal Kulkarni (2-9), who is playing his last game for Mumbai, dismissed in-form Karun Nair (0) and one-drop Aman Mokhade (8), both caught behind by Hardik Tamore. Thakur was the only Mumbai batsman to work away to a 50-plus score through positive intent. Tushar Deshpande appeared in sublime form, but he was run out when Deshpande was found out of his crease as a firm shot from Thakur’s blade hit the stumps at the non-striker’s end.

Before Thakur took guard, the hosts displayed a defensive mindset; at one stage failing to hit a boundary for 108 balls. Thakur needed just three balls to get his eye in for a stylish off-drive off left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey (3-62). His attacking knock was laced with eight fours and three sixes. Earlier, when Vidarbha captain Akshay Wadkar sent Mumbai into bat, it looked like the visitors had taken the wrong call.

Solid opening start

The Vidarbha bowlers failed to take advantage of the early morning moisture on the red-soil pitch in the first hour of the game as Shaw and Lalwani put on an 81-run opening stand in 20 overs. But Shaw (46, 5x4) and Lalwani (37, 4x4) proved that their opponents were right as the duo failed to capitalise on a good start, which led to a collapse.

Pacer Yash Thakur (3-54) broke the partnership by forcing an edge from Lalwani for Wadkar to take a splendid diving catch behind the stumps. The game turned in favour of Vidarbha in the next 30 minutes and 47 balls; the hosts losing another three top-order wickets within the space of 18 runs. Shaw lost his cool and departed trying to sweep left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey.

Dubey then trapped Musheer Khan (6) leg before off a fuller length delivery. His third blow sent back captain Ajinkya Rahane (7). The presence of Shreyas Iyer (7) also didn’t help the hosts’ camp as Iyer chased a delivery from fellow Test man Umesh Yadav (2-43) to offer an easy catch to first slip fielder Nair. “We are not happy with the total we put up. Certainly, the way we started… if the top order had applied themselves and had the right attitude and approach, we could have reached 350 or even 370 for five or six by the end of the day,” Thakur told reporters.

The Mumbai bowling all-rounder, who scored a match-winning 109 against Tamil Nadu in the semi-final, thanked coach Vilas Godbole for his timely advice. “The other day at BKC, I was speaking with Vilas Godbole sir and he just made a couple of fine points about my batting. He said at times you tend not to flex your knees and try to hit the ball. He said the mindset should be to hit the ball, but flex your knees and to go towards the ball. I did it in the last two games and I am glad it has come off,” Thakur remarked.

Brief scores

Mumbai 224 (S Thakur 75, P Shaw 46, B Lalwani 37; Y Thakur 3-54, H Dubey 3-62, U Yadav 2-43) v Vidarbha 31-3 (A Taide 21*; D Kulkarni 2-9)